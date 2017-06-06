Crews respond to exploding trailer hauling pork in Clay County - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Crews respond to exploding trailer hauling pork in Clay County

Posted: Updated:

CLAY COUNTY, WV - Crews responded to tractor-trailer fire involving an explosion in Newton early this morning.

The accident occurred near the 31 mile marker of I-79 Southbound. 

Upon arrival, crews discovered a box trailer hauling ground pork on fire.

According to the Newton Volunteer Fire Department, multiple crews were on the scene for roughly 2 and a half hours before the Department of Highways took over.

No injuries were reported due to the accident.

Clendenin and Big Otter Fire Departments also assisted with the blaze.
 

  • EmergenciesMore>>

  • Body identified after discovered in Huntington alley

    Body identified after discovered in Huntington alley

    Tuesday, June 6 2017 11:57 AM EDT2017-06-06 15:57:22 GMT

    Cabell County 911 confirms that a dead body was discovered earlier today in Huntington. The body was discovered  in an alley on Lincoln Avenue off 9th Avenue and 26th Street in Huntington. The body of an African-American male was found near a garage in the alley. There is no details on how thew man died and Huntington Police are currently investigating. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

    Cabell County 911 confirms that a dead body was discovered earlier today in Huntington. The body was discovered  in an alley on Lincoln Avenue off 9th Avenue and 26th Street in Huntington. The body of an African-American male was found near a garage in the alley. There is no details on how thew man died and Huntington Police are currently investigating. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

  • Crews respond to exploding trailer hauling pork in Clay County

    Crews respond to exploding trailer hauling pork in Clay County

    Tuesday, June 6 2017 11:10 AM EDT2017-06-06 15:10:23 GMT
    CLAY COUNTY, WV - Crews responded to tractor-trailer fire involving an explosion in Newton early this morning. The accident occurred near the 31 mile marker of I-79 Southbound.  Upon arrival, crews discovered a box trailer hauling ground pork on fire. According to the Newton Volunteer Fire Department, multiple crews were on the scene for roughly 2 and a half hours before the Department of Highways took over. No injuries were reported due to the accident. Clendenin and Big Ot...
    CLAY COUNTY, WV - Crews responded to tractor-trailer fire involving an explosion in Newton early this morning. The accident occurred near the 31 mile marker of I-79 Southbound.  Upon arrival, crews discovered a box trailer hauling ground pork on fire. According to the Newton Volunteer Fire Department, multiple crews were on the scene for roughly 2 and a half hours before the Department of Highways took over. No injuries were reported due to the accident. Clendenin and Big Ot...

  • High Water Reported In Our Region

    High Water Reported In Our Region

    Monday, June 5 2017 8:13 PM EDT2017-06-06 00:13:22 GMT
    Heavy rains throughout the day Monday have caused some high water to occur in our region. From reports gathered, the areas hit the hardest were in Fayette and Raleigh Counties, where up to 2.5" of rainfall occurred during the day. FAYETTECTYOEM-E911: All road entering to the Town of Pax is CLOSED due to high water, Emergency Tunnel is open at... https://t.co/qp6pTT9SwW — Fayette Co Sheriff (@fayettesdwv) June 5, 2017 Other counties that received high water were Wyoming ...
    Heavy rains throughout the day Monday have caused some high water to occur in our region. From reports gathered, the areas hit the hardest were in Fayette and Raleigh Counties, where up to 2.5" of rainfall occurred during the day. FAYETTECTYOEM-E911: All road entering to the Town of Pax is CLOSED due to high water, Emergency Tunnel is open at... https://t.co/qp6pTT9SwW — Fayette Co Sheriff (@fayettesdwv) June 5, 2017 Other counties that received high water were Wyoming ...
    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Baby born by C-section after pregnant mother killed in wreck

    Baby born by C-section after pregnant mother killed in wreck

    Monday, June 5 2017 3:27 PM EDT2017-06-05 19:27:52 GMT

    A baby was born by cesarean section in California on Sunday at the scene of the fatal wreck that killed its pregnant mother, police said. The head-on collision killed two people and sent four to the hospital, including the newborn. 

    A baby was born by cesarean section in California on Sunday at the scene of the fatal wreck that killed its pregnant mother, police said. The head-on collision killed two people and sent four to the hospital, including the newborn. 

  • Free Mine Training Coal Academy offering free mining course in 2 locations

    Free Mine Training Coal Academy offering free mining course in 2 locations

    Monday, June 5 2017 9:58 AM EDT2017-06-05 13:58:04 GMT
    HARLAN, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky Coal Academy is offering free initial mining training this month at the Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College in Harlan and Middlesboro.      The training is taught by a Kentucky certified instructor, qualified by the U.S. Mine Safety and Health Administration. So far this year, the Coal Academy has provided 1,252 certifications through its program.      Underground mining training starts June 7 and electr...
    HARLAN, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky Coal Academy is offering free initial mining training this month at the Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College in Harlan and Middlesboro.      The training is taught by a Kentucky certified instructor, qualified by the U.S. Mine Safety and Health Administration. So far this year, the Coal Academy has provided 1,252 certifications through its program.      Underground mining training starts June 7 and electr...

  • Deputies arrest 8 in Fayette County drug investigation

    Deputies arrest 7 in Fayette County drug investigation

    Monday, June 5 2017 7:40 PM EDT2017-06-05 23:40:10 GMT

    Efforts by law enforcement agencies across Fayette County have lead to the arrest of eight people, and the search continues for six more.  The Central West Virginia Drug Task Force was able to get warrants for the arrest of 13 people on drug trafficking charges.  Starting on June 1, 2017 they began rounding up the suspects, with the assistance of the Fayette County Sheriff's Department and the Oak Hill Police Department. As of Monday, June 5, seven arrests were made, along ...

    Efforts by law enforcement agencies across Fayette County have lead to the arrest of eight people, and the search continues for six more.  The Central West Virginia Drug Task Force was able to get warrants for the arrest of 13 people on drug trafficking charges.  Starting on June 1, 2017 they began rounding up the suspects, with the assistance of the Fayette County Sheriff's Department and the Oak Hill Police Department. As of Monday, June 5, seven arrests were made, along ...

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.