$49 tickets? Southwest Airlines launches 72-hour fare sale - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

$49 tickets? Southwest Airlines launches 72-hour fare sale

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Southwest Airlines has kicked off its twice a year fare sale, and there are some cheap tickets from Columbus if you’re not looking to go far.

The sale launched Tuesday morning and is good for travel dates between August 22 and December 13. There are also other restrictions, like the fact you won’t be able to buy tickets for flights on Fridays and Sundays, and the fares apply to non-stop options only.

Regardless of the fine print (which you can read here), there are still some great deals for people looking for a quick vacation. One-way sale fares for domestic flights are $49, $79, $99 and $129.

From Columbus, just $49 will get you a one way ticket to Baltimore, Chicago, Nashville, Saint Louis or Washington, DC. $99 will get you to Dallas or Tampa. There are also flights available to Denver and Oakland for $129 per one way ticket.

For those looking to travel a bit further, you could always combine tickets. Spending $273 one way could have you sipping margaritas in Cancun, Mexico by combining a flight from Columbus to Atlanta ($79) and then Atlanta to Cancun ($194). For $2 less, that same hopper plan get you to Jamaica.

No passport? A flight starting in Columbus then Atlanta could get you to San Juan, Puerto Rico for just $227 one way.

You only have until 11:59pm Thursday, June 8th to purchase tickets at the lower fares.

Click here to check out all the available flights.

