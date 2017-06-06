$49 tickets? Southwest Airlines launches 72-hour fare sale

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon is offering a discount on its Prime membership for people who receive government assistance. Amazon says customers who get benefits such as through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or food stamps, can pay $5.99 per month for membership, which would include free shipping and unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Prime Video. The regular annual membership is $99 per year. But those who cannot afford to pay up front have to pay $10.99...
NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon is offering a discount on its Prime membership for people who receive government assistance. Amazon says customers who get benefits such as through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or food stamps, can pay $5.99 per month for membership, which would include free shipping and unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Prime Video. The regular annual membership is $99 per year. But those who cannot afford to pay up front have to pay $10.99...
British police are responding to an incident on the London Bridge amid reports of a vehicle slamming into pedestrians. A witness who was on the bridge told the BBC she saw a speeding van veer onto the pavement, striking as many as six people. Another witness told Reuters she saw three people who appeared to have their throats cut. "We are dealing with an incident on #LondonBridge, when we have more information we will update this twitter feed," the Metropolitan Police Dep...
British police are responding to an incident on the London Bridge amid reports of a vehicle slamming into pedestrians. A witness who was on the bridge told the BBC she saw a speeding van veer onto the pavement, striking as many as six people. Another witness told Reuters she saw three people who appeared to have their throats cut. "We are dealing with an incident on #LondonBridge, when we have more information we will update this twitter feed," the Metropolitan Police Dep...
A baby was born by cesarean section in California on Sunday at the scene of the fatal wreck that killed its pregnant mother, police said. The head-on collision killed two people and sent four to the hospital, including the newborn.
A baby was born by cesarean section in California on Sunday at the scene of the fatal wreck that killed its pregnant mother, police said. The head-on collision killed two people and sent four to the hospital, including the newborn.
Qualifications include a minimum of 18 years of experience as a dad and 10 years of grilling experience.
Qualifications include a minimum of 18 years of experience as a dad and 10 years of grilling experience.
A possible tornado struck Lawrence County, Ohio Wednesday evening.
A possible tornado struck Lawrence County, Ohio Wednesday evening.
The Marshall university community is mourning the loss of Former Coach Sonny Randle today. He was 81.
The Marshall university community is mourning the loss of Former Coach Sonny Randle today. He was 81.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
A baby was born by cesarean section in California on Sunday at the scene of the fatal wreck that killed its pregnant mother, police said. The head-on collision killed two people and sent four to the hospital, including the newborn.
A baby was born by cesarean section in California on Sunday at the scene of the fatal wreck that killed its pregnant mother, police said. The head-on collision killed two people and sent four to the hospital, including the newborn.
Efforts by law enforcement agencies across Fayette County have lead to the arrest of eight people, and the search continues for six more. The Central West Virginia Drug Task Force was able to get warrants for the arrest of 13 people on drug trafficking charges. Starting on June 1, 2017 they began rounding up the suspects, with the assistance of the Fayette County Sheriff's Department and the Oak Hill Police Department. As of Monday, June 5, seven arrests were made, along ...
Efforts by law enforcement agencies across Fayette County have lead to the arrest of eight people, and the search continues for six more. The Central West Virginia Drug Task Force was able to get warrants for the arrest of 13 people on drug trafficking charges. Starting on June 1, 2017 they began rounding up the suspects, with the assistance of the Fayette County Sheriff's Department and the Oak Hill Police Department. As of Monday, June 5, seven arrests were made, along ...
Authorities seized $1.3 million worth of cocaine inside a van parked at a Duson motel on Sunday.
Authorities seized $1.3 million worth of cocaine inside a van parked at a Duson motel on Sunday.
CABELL COUNTY, WV - 13 News is on the scene of an accident where a vehicle overturned into a creek. The accident was reported near the 1300 block of Cedar Crest Drive in Huntington. Two vehicles were involved. Crews at the scene tell 13 News that a blazer crossed the center line and crashed head on with another vehicle. Two adults were inside the blazer and were transported to a nearby hospital. The other vehicle contained one adult and three children ...
CABELL COUNTY, WV - 13 News is on the scene of an accident where a vehicle overturned into a creek. The accident was reported near the 1300 block of Cedar Crest Drive in Huntington. Two vehicles were involved. Crews at the scene tell 13 News that a blazer crossed the center line and crashed head on with another vehicle. Two adults were inside the blazer and were transported to a nearby hospital. The other vehicle contained one adult and three children ...
NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon is offering a discount on its Prime membership for people who receive government assistance. Amazon says customers who get benefits such as through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or food stamps, can pay $5.99 per month for membership, which would include free shipping and unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Prime Video. The regular annual membership is $99 per year. But those who cannot afford to pay up front have to pay $10.99...
NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon is offering a discount on its Prime membership for people who receive government assistance. Amazon says customers who get benefits such as through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or food stamps, can pay $5.99 per month for membership, which would include free shipping and unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Prime Video. The regular annual membership is $99 per year. But those who cannot afford to pay up front have to pay $10.99...