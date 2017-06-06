More News More>>

Kentucky supplier recalls more than 22,000 pounds of beef Kentucky supplier recalls more than 22,000 pounds of beef LOUISVILLE, KY (AP) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture says a Kentucky-based food distributor has issued a recall on more than 22,000 pounds of ground beef and other beef products due to possible E. coli bacteria contamination. USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service says the Creation Gardens Inc. products subject to the recall were shipped to food service locations in Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio and Tennessee. The department says the problem was discovered Mon...

$49 tickets? Southwest Airlines launches 72-hour fare sale $49 tickets? Southwest Airlines launches 72-hour fare sale COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Southwest Airlines has kicked off its twice a year fare sale, and there are some cheap tickets from Columbus if you're not looking to go far. The sale launched Tuesday morning and is good for travel dates between August 22 and December 13. There are also other restrictions, like the fact you won't be able to buy tickets for flights on Fridays and Sundays, and the fares apply to non-stop options only. Regardless of the fine print (which you can rea...

Amazon offers Prime discount to those on government benefits Amazon offers Prime discount to those on government benefits NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon is offering a discount on its Prime membership for people who receive government assistance. Amazon says customers who get benefits such as through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or food stamps, can pay $5.99 per month for membership, which would include free shipping and unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Prime Video. The regular annual membership is $99 per year. But those who cannot afford to pay up front have to pay $10.99...

UPDATE: 7 Victims Killed, 48 Injured Including 1 American UPDATE: 7 Victims Killed, 48 Injured Including 1 American British police are responding to an incident on the London Bridge amid reports of a vehicle slamming into pedestrians. A witness who was on the bridge told the BBC she saw a speeding van veer onto the pavement, striking as many as six people. Another witness told Reuters she saw three people who appeared to have their throats cut. "We are dealing with an incident on #LondonBridge, when we have more information we will update this twitter feed," the Metropolitan Police Dep...

WVU President Named Executive Committee Chair of Big 12 WVU President Named Executive Committee Chair of Big 12 WEST VIRGINIA (WOWK) - Starting July 1, Dr. E. Gordon Gee, President of West Virginia University, will take the helm as Chair of the Committee of the Big 12 Conference, according to a release from the Big 12 Conference. In 2009, Time magazine named him one of the top 10 university presidents in the United States. Gee served his first term as WVU President from 1981-85. Gee also led the University of Colorado (1985-1990), Brown University (1998-2000) and Vanderbilt University (2001-2...

Police scold driver for improperly transporting horse Police scold driver for improperly transporting horse NBC4 ZANESVILLE, OH (WCMH) – Police in Zanesville 'had a talk' with a driver previously seen transporting a horse in the back of a pickup truck. Zanesville police shared a picture Sunday afternoon showing a horse in the back of a rusty pickup truck with a tailgate secured by pallets. Police said it happened earlier in the week and they were alerted to it only after seeing the picture. A Zanesville officer spotted the truck Sunday and spoke with the driver abou...

High Water Reported In Our Region High Water Reported In Our Region Heavy rains throughout the day Monday have caused some high water to occur in our region. From reports gathered, the areas hit the hardest were in Fayette and Raleigh Counties, where up to 2.5" of rainfall occurred during the day. FAYETTECTYOEM-E911: All road entering to the Town of Pax is CLOSED due to high water, Emergency Tunnel is open at... https://t.co/qp6pTT9SwW — Fayette Co Sheriff (@fayettesdwv) June 5, 2017 Other counties that received high water were Wyoming ...