KCHA Announces Low-Cost Animal Care Program, 'Fix Charleston' - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

KCHA Announces Low-Cost Animal Care Program, 'Fix Charleston'

Posted: Updated:
By Lucas Bosley, Assignment Editor
Connect

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV - The Kanawha Charleston Humane Association has opened a new clinic that offers low cost animal care for any cat or dog in the region.

According to a release, The KCHA's Fix Charleston clinic will offer low-cost, high quality care regardless of income or county of residence.

The new facility will be located on the lower-level of KCHA's Greenbrier Street location in Charleston. Services include but are not limited to, vaccinations, spay/neuter, and deworming. 

The clinic is maintained by Dr. Paul Fleming who has helped animals around the Kanawha Valley for over 10 years. 

KCHA officials hope that the new clinic will help an additional 8,750 cats and dogs this year.

If you'd like to contribute to Fix Charleston or the Kanawha Charleston Humane Association, you can visit their website at adoptcharleston.com/give or call (304) 342-1576 ext. 124. 

  • More NewsMore>>

  • KCHA Announces Low-Cost Animal Care Program, 'Fix Charleston'

    KCHA Announces Low-Cost Animal Care Program, 'Fix Charleston'

    Tuesday, June 6 2017 5:03 PM EDT2017-06-06 21:03:04 GMT
    KANAWHA COUNTY, WV - The Kanawha Charleston Humane Association has opened a new clinic that offers low cost animal care for any cat or dog in the region. According to a release, The KCHA's Fix Charleston clinic will offer low-cost, high quality care regardless of income or county of residence. The new facility will be located on the lower-level of KCHA's Greenbrier Street location in Charleston. Services include but are not limited to, vaccinations, spay/neuter, and deworming. ...
    KANAWHA COUNTY, WV - The Kanawha Charleston Humane Association has opened a new clinic that offers low cost animal care for any cat or dog in the region. According to a release, The KCHA's Fix Charleston clinic will offer low-cost, high quality care regardless of income or county of residence. The new facility will be located on the lower-level of KCHA's Greenbrier Street location in Charleston. Services include but are not limited to, vaccinations, spay/neuter, and deworming. ...

  • WV Kid Sings and Plays Amazing Grace at WV Legislature

    WV Kid Sings and Plays Amazing Grace at WV Legislature

    Tuesday, June 6 2017 4:18 PM EDT2017-06-06 20:18:12 GMT

    The West Virginia House of Delegates opened with an incredible performance today. 

    The West Virginia House of Delegates opened with an incredible performance today. 

  • Kentucky supplier recalls more than 22,000 pounds of beef

    Kentucky supplier recalls more than 22,000 pounds of beef

    Tuesday, June 6 2017 1:26 PM EDT2017-06-06 17:26:26 GMT
    LOUISVILLE, KY (AP) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture says a Kentucky-based food distributor has issued a recall on more than 22,000 pounds of ground beef and other beef products due to possible E. coli bacteria contamination. USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service says the Creation Gardens Inc. products subject to the recall were shipped to food service locations in Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio and Tennessee. The department says the problem was discovered Mon...
    LOUISVILLE, KY (AP) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture says a Kentucky-based food distributor has issued a recall on more than 22,000 pounds of ground beef and other beef products due to possible E. coli bacteria contamination. USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service says the Creation Gardens Inc. products subject to the recall were shipped to food service locations in Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio and Tennessee. The department says the problem was discovered Mon...
    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Florida Woman Let Snake Bite Baby As Learning Opportunity

    Florida Woman Let Snake Bite Baby As Learning Opportunity

    Tuesday, June 6 2017 10:26 AM EDT2017-06-06 14:26:18 GMT

    SEBRING, Fla. (AP) – A Florida woman is under investigation after apparently posting a video on Facebook showing a red rat snake biting her 1-year-old daughter. The woman tells Tampa’s ABC Action News she has no regrets for “introducing” the girl to the snake, which she found in the driveway of her home near Sebring. The station reports the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office is investigating. The woman, who wasn’t identified because she

    SEBRING, Fla. (AP) – A Florida woman is under investigation after apparently posting a video on Facebook showing a red rat snake biting her 1-year-old daughter. The woman tells Tampa’s ABC Action News she has no regrets for “introducing” the girl to the snake, which she found in the driveway of her home near Sebring. The station reports the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office is investigating. The woman, who wasn’t identified because she

  • Crews respond to exploding trailer hauling pork in Clay County

    Crews respond to exploding trailer hauling pork in Clay County

    Tuesday, June 6 2017 11:10 AM EDT2017-06-06 15:10:23 GMT
    CLAY COUNTY, WV - Crews responded to tractor-trailer fire involving an explosion in Newton early this morning. The accident occurred near the 31 mile marker of I-79 Southbound.  Upon arrival, crews discovered a box trailer hauling ground pork on fire. According to the Newton Volunteer Fire Department, multiple crews were on the scene for roughly 2 and a half hours before the Department of Highways took over. No injuries were reported due to the accident. Clendenin and Big Ot...
    CLAY COUNTY, WV - Crews responded to tractor-trailer fire involving an explosion in Newton early this morning. The accident occurred near the 31 mile marker of I-79 Southbound.  Upon arrival, crews discovered a box trailer hauling ground pork on fire. According to the Newton Volunteer Fire Department, multiple crews were on the scene for roughly 2 and a half hours before the Department of Highways took over. No injuries were reported due to the accident. Clendenin and Big Ot...

  • $49 tickets? Southwest Airlines launches 72-hour fare sale

    $49 tickets? Southwest Airlines launches 72-hour fare sale

    Tuesday, June 6 2017 11:57 AM EDT2017-06-06 15:57:42 GMT
    COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Southwest Airlines has kicked off its twice a year fare sale, and there are some cheap tickets from Columbus if you’re not looking to go far. The sale launched Tuesday morning and is good for travel dates between August 22 and December 13. There are also other restrictions, like the fact you won’t be able to buy tickets for flights on Fridays and Sundays, and the fares apply to non-stop options only. Regardless of the fine print (which you can rea...
    COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Southwest Airlines has kicked off its twice a year fare sale, and there are some cheap tickets from Columbus if you’re not looking to go far. The sale launched Tuesday morning and is good for travel dates between August 22 and December 13. There are also other restrictions, like the fact you won’t be able to buy tickets for flights on Fridays and Sundays, and the fares apply to non-stop options only. Regardless of the fine print (which you can rea...
    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.