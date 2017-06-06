New Progress in West Virginia Budget and Revenue Battle

New ideas are being debated to fix West Virginia budget

The optimism coming from the Capitol, stems from a revised estimate, that West Virginia government will take in 170 million dollars more next year than first projected. A 40 million dollar increase in coal severance tax collections is one big reason.

"In next year, I put in 10 million dollars in increased severance revenue and it's going to be more than that," said Gov. Jim Justice, (D) West Virginia.

The change in numbers means the state's financial condition is not as bad as first thought.

"It suggests maybe program cuts won't be so deep, or tax increase won't be so heavy," said Del. Daryl Cowles, (R) Majority Leader.

Already there is talk that maybe the sales tax can stay at 6 percent or just edge up slightly. Others wants an income tax cut at 7 percent, instead of the original 20 percent cut; sill others want DMV fees and bonds to pay for roads, instead of a gas tax hike.

Q: What are you hearing? You just came back from your district, what are you hearing from people?

"What I'm hearing from my district is they don't want to raise any taxes," responded Del. Guy Ward, (R) Marion.

Clearly the biggest battle is over cutting the income tax at all.

"The best way to stimulate jobs, growth, and the economy is to put the people of West Virginia in control of their paycheck. And so the Senate Republicans are very focused on reducing personal income tax," said State Sen. Mitch Carmichael, (R) Senate President.

"We don't believe that reducing the income tax by just 7 percent or 6,5 percent, is going to make any surmountable difference," said State Sen. Roman Prezioso, (D) Minority Leader.

Given the rosier money picture, many are hoping there'll be no government shutdown, July first.

"At this point there is at least some optimism here that a budget deal could get done by the end of this week, or perhaps early next," said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.