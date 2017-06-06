Police Seek Public's Help Finding Missing KY Teenager - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Police Seek Public's Help Finding Missing KY Teenager

By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
JOHNSON COUNTY, KY (WOWK) - The Johnson County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in locating a missing teenager.

Kacie Nicole Justice, 17, was last seen by family members at approximately 1:30 a.m. on June 4th. She is from the Stambaugh, Kentucky area.

She was last seen wearing a blue UK hoodie with pink lettering and black converse shoes.

She has brown, hazel eyes, and waist length brown hair and weighs approximately 135 lbs.

If anyone has any information of her whereabouts please contact the Johnson Co. Sheriffs Department at 606-789-3411.

