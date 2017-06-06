Police Seek Public's Help Finding Missing KY Teenager

Cabell County 911 confirms that a dead body was discovered earlier today in Huntington. The body was discovered in an alley on Lincoln Avenue off 9th Avenue and 26th Street in Huntington. The body of an African-American male was found near a garage in the alley. There is no details on how thew man died and Huntington Police are currently investigating. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
CABELL COUNTY, WV - 13 News is on the scene of an accident where a vehicle overturned into a creek. The accident was reported near the 1300 block of Cedar Crest Drive in Huntington. Two vehicles were involved. Crews at the scene tell 13 News that a blazer crossed the center line and crashed head on with another vehicle. Two adults were inside the blazer and were transported to a nearby hospital. The other vehicle contained one adult and three children ...
TEAYS VALLEY, WV - A single vehicle accident has shut down one eastbound lane of I-64 in Teays Valley near Exit 39. It occurred at roughly 8 a.m. this morning. One person was transported to a nearby hospital with unknown injuries. The Putnam County Sheriff's Office and Putnam County EMS responded to the accident. Crews are currently clearing the scene.
The Wyoming County Sheriff's Department told 59 News a house fire ignited in the Jesse area right off of Route 1 between Glen Fork and Jesse. Sheriff Parker with the Wyoming County Sheriff's Department said the house was lit on fire in the early hours of this morning just before 5 a.m. The cause of the fire is being investigated as an arson. Deputies are certain someone lit the house on fire, killing the individual inside. Deputies are not releasing the identity of the pers...
Shortly after 12:00 p.m., 911 got a call of a structure fire reported at the South Central Regional Jail. Charleston and South Charleston Fire Departments responded to the scene. Metro tells us that a fire broke out in the laundry room. The details surrounding the fire are unclear at this time. We have a crew on scene and will provide further details as they come in.
Officers J.R. Fitch and P.A. Mounts are currently looking for information on the whereabouts of Ashley L. Kozinski. Aaliyah Perry 15 yrs old, was taken from her physical custodian Sandra Baisden by her mother Ashley L Kozinski. Kozinski did conceal and remove Aaliyah Perry without consent from her legal guardian, we believe that Kozinski is taking Aaliya Perry to Wisconsin. If you have any information please call our dispatch at 304-235-8551.
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - El Paso Police are hoping that someone in El Paso can help identify a little boy who was located in Juarez back on February 22, 2017. The toddler was located in Juarez and is believed to be about 2 or 3 years old. Investigators in Juarez believe that the boy may have ties to El Paso because the child speaks and understands English.
Police in Chillicothe, Ohio are asking for help locating a 12-year-old girl who was last seen May 30th.
Ardie Curry, who also goes by Jim, was last seen in the Glen White area off of Lester highway. He disappeared on Friday, April 14, 2017. Troopers said Curry has been known to get rides from a man named David Pierce.
Two men are in custody after two Kentucky sisters who were missing for more than a week were found safe Monday morning. There is a warrant out for the arrest of the girl's mother.
West Virginia State Police are looking for a 33 year-old woman, Alexis Basconi who also goes by "Alexis White." Basconi was last heard from by a friend on May 22, 2017. According to her friends and family Basconi has not been seen or heard from since May,22. Basconi is 5'2" tall and weighs 110 pounds. She was last seen with long hair past her shoulders.
The Calhoun County Sheriff Department is seeking the public's help in finding a missing boy. According to a release, 12-year-old Dylan Edwards was reported missing around 10:15 a.m. Tuesday in the Lost Ridge area of Calhoun County. Dylan is possibly wearing a green Mossy Oak hooded sweat shirt and blue jeans. Dylan could be traveling on foot to the Wallace area of Harrison County If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Dylan please contact your local police department ...
A West Virginia University student that was reported missing has been found.
A possible tornado struck Lawrence County, Ohio Wednesday evening.
The Marshall university community is mourning the loss of Former Coach Sonny Randle today. He was 81.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
SEBRING, Fla. (AP) – A Florida woman is under investigation after apparently posting a video on Facebook showing a red rat snake biting her 1-year-old daughter. The woman tells Tampa’s ABC Action News she has no regrets for “introducing” the girl to the snake, which she found in the driveway of her home near Sebring. The station reports the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office is investigating. The woman, who wasn’t identified because she
A baby was born by cesarean section in California on Sunday at the scene of the fatal wreck that killed its pregnant mother, police said. The head-on collision killed two people and sent four to the hospital, including the newborn.
FRANKLIN, Ohio (AP) - Ohio police say a woman with a concealed carry permit used her gun to stop a purse snatching suspect.Franklin police say an 84-year-old woman was walking into a business around 11 a.m. Monday when a man grabbed her purse and took off running. Mary Moore says she was driving by and saw the victim running after the man. Police say Moore pulled out her weapon and ordered the suspect to drop the victim's purse. &n...
She thought the crack cocaine a friend had sold her was actually a spider egg.
Efforts by law enforcement agencies across Fayette County have lead to the arrest of eight people, and the search continues for six more. The Central West Virginia Drug Task Force was able to get warrants for the arrest of 13 people on drug trafficking charges. Starting on June 1, 2017 they began rounding up the suspects, with the assistance of the Fayette County Sheriff's Department and the Oak Hill Police Department. As of Monday, June 5, seven arrests were made, along ...
