Police Seek Public's Help Finding Missing KY Teenager Police Seek Public's Help Finding Missing KY Teenager JOHNSON COUNTY, KY (WOWK) - The Johnson County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in locating a missing teenager. Kacie Nicole Justice, 17, was last seen by family members at approximately 1:30 a.m. on June 4th. She is from the Stambaugh, Kentucky area. She was last seen wearing a blue UK hoodie with pink lettering and black converse shoes. She has brown, hazel eyes, and waist length brown hair and weighs approximately 135 lbs. If anyone has any information of her where... JOHNSON COUNTY, KY (WOWK) - The Johnson County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in locating a missing teenager. Kacie Nicole Justice, 17, was last seen by family members at approximately 1:30 a.m. on June 4th. She is from the Stambaugh, Kentucky area. She was last seen wearing a blue UK hoodie with pink lettering and black converse shoes. She has brown, hazel eyes, and waist length brown hair and weighs approximately 135 lbs. If anyone has any information of her where...

Body identified after discovered in Huntington alley Body identified after discovered in Huntington alley Cabell County 911 confirms that a dead body was discovered earlier today in Huntington. The body was discovered in an alley on Lincoln Avenue off 9th Avenue and 26th Street in Huntington. The body of an African-American male was found near a garage in the alley. There is no details on how thew man died and Huntington Police are currently investigating. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available. Cabell County 911 confirms that a dead body was discovered earlier today in Huntington. The body was discovered in an alley on Lincoln Avenue off 9th Avenue and 26th Street in Huntington. The body of an African-American male was found near a garage in the alley. There is no details on how thew man died and Huntington Police are currently investigating. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

Crews respond to exploding trailer hauling pork in Clay County Crews respond to exploding trailer hauling pork in Clay County CLAY COUNTY, WV - Crews responded to tractor-trailer fire involving an explosion in Newton early this morning. The accident occurred near the 31 mile marker of I-79 Southbound. Upon arrival, crews discovered a box trailer hauling ground pork on fire. According to the Newton Volunteer Fire Department, multiple crews were on the scene for roughly 2 and a half hours before the Department of Highways took over. No injuries were reported due to the accident. Clendenin and Big Ot... CLAY COUNTY, WV - Crews responded to tractor-trailer fire involving an explosion in Newton early this morning. The accident occurred near the 31 mile marker of I-79 Southbound. Upon arrival, crews discovered a box trailer hauling ground pork on fire. According to the Newton Volunteer Fire Department, multiple crews were on the scene for roughly 2 and a half hours before the Department of Highways took over. No injuries were reported due to the accident. Clendenin and Big Ot...

High Water Reported In Our Region High Water Reported In Our Region Heavy rains throughout the day Monday have caused some high water to occur in our region. From reports gathered, the areas hit the hardest were in Fayette and Raleigh Counties, where up to 2.5" of rainfall occurred during the day. FAYETTECTYOEM-E911: All road entering to the Town of Pax is CLOSED due to high water, Emergency Tunnel is open at... https://t.co/qp6pTT9SwW — Fayette Co Sheriff (@fayettesdwv) June 5, 2017 Other counties that received high water were Wyoming ... Heavy rains throughout the day Monday have caused some high water to occur in our region. From reports gathered, the areas hit the hardest were in Fayette and Raleigh Counties, where up to 2.5" of rainfall occurred during the day. FAYETTECTYOEM-E911: All road entering to the Town of Pax is CLOSED due to high water, Emergency Tunnel is open at... https://t.co/qp6pTT9SwW — Fayette Co Sheriff (@fayettesdwv) June 5, 2017 Other counties that received high water were Wyoming ...

Six injured in rollover accident reported in Cabell County Six injured in rollover accident reported in Cabell County CABELL COUNTY, WV - 13 News is on the scene of an accident where a vehicle overturned into a creek. The accident was reported near the 1300 block of Cedar Crest Drive in Huntington. Two vehicles were involved. Crews at the scene tell 13 News that a blazer crossed the center line and crashed head on with another vehicle. Two adults were inside the blazer and were transported to a nearby hospital. The other vehicle contained one adult and three children ... CABELL COUNTY, WV - 13 News is on the scene of an accident where a vehicle overturned into a creek. The accident was reported near the 1300 block of Cedar Crest Drive in Huntington. Two vehicles were involved. Crews at the scene tell 13 News that a blazer crossed the center line and crashed head on with another vehicle. Two adults were inside the blazer and were transported to a nearby hospital. The other vehicle contained one adult and three children ...

Vehicle Rollover Shuts Down I-64E Lane in Putnam County Vehicle Rollover Shuts Down I-64E Lane in Putnam County TEAYS VALLEY, WV - A single vehicle accident has shut down one eastbound lane of I-64 in Teays Valley near Exit 39. It occurred at roughly 8 a.m. this morning. One person was transported to a nearby hospital with unknown injuries. The Putnam County Sheriff's Office and Putnam County EMS responded to the accident. Crews are currently clearing the scene. TEAYS VALLEY, WV - A single vehicle accident has shut down one eastbound lane of I-64 in Teays Valley near Exit 39. It occurred at roughly 8 a.m. this morning. One person was transported to a nearby hospital with unknown injuries. The Putnam County Sheriff's Office and Putnam County EMS responded to the accident. Crews are currently clearing the scene.

Authorities Are Investigating A Fatal Fire In Wyoming County Authorities Are Investigating A Fatal Fire In Wyoming County The Wyoming County Sheriff's Department told 59 News a house fire ignited in the Jesse area right off of Route 1 between Glen Fork and Jesse. Sheriff Parker with the Wyoming County Sheriff's Department said the house was lit on fire in the early hours of this morning just before 5 a.m. The cause of the fire is being investigated as an arson. Deputies are certain someone lit the house on fire, killing the individual inside. Deputies are not releasing the identity of the pers... The Wyoming County Sheriff's Department told 59 News a house fire ignited in the Jesse area right off of Route 1 between Glen Fork and Jesse. Sheriff Parker with the Wyoming County Sheriff's Department said the house was lit on fire in the early hours of this morning just before 5 a.m. The cause of the fire is being investigated as an arson. Deputies are certain someone lit the house on fire, killing the individual inside. Deputies are not releasing the identity of the pers...

Two People Flown To Hospital After Head-On Collision Two People Flown To Hospital After Head-On Collision Two people were flown to the hospital following an early morning collision. The accident occurred on Rt.35 in Mason County. The accident was a head-on style collision. Dispatchers tell us the road was shut down, but has since been reopened. We will bring you the latest information as it becomes available. Two people were flown to the hospital following an early morning collision. The accident occurred on Rt.35 in Mason County. The accident was a head-on style collision. Dispatchers tell us the road was shut down, but has since been reopened. We will bring you the latest information as it becomes available.

Multiple Stations Respond To A Fire At South Central Regional Jail Multiple Stations Respond To A Fire At South Central Regional Jail MGN Online Shortly after 12:00 p.m., 911 got a call of a structure fire reported at the South Central Regional Jail. Charleston and South Charleston Fire Departments responded to the scene. Metro tells us that a fire broke out in the laundry room. The details surrounding the fire are unclear at this time. We have a crew on scene and will provide further details as they come in. Shortly after 12:00 p.m., 911 got a call of a structure fire reported at the South Central Regional Jail. Charleston and South Charleston Fire Departments responded to the scene. Metro tells us that a fire broke out in the laundry room. The details surrounding the fire are unclear at this time. We have a crew on scene and will provide further details as they come in.