Some customers and business owners frustrated with parking on popular St. Albans street

A small business owner in St. Albans, WV went to city council Monday night with a passionate plea after she says a series of road closures cost her close to $2,500.

"It is very difficult. It is always full up," said Neree Hodges, a St. Albans resident, about parking on Main Street. "I decide to make another trip another day or a different time of day if it is too congested."

But beyond the normal problems with parking Terri Blevins, owner of Lil' Bit of Heaven Cupcakes said the city has closed the street down twice for special events within a 3 week time frame. She said those closures meant her customers had no where to park.

"Sales were affected tremendously on two of those weekends due to the fact that folks thought the roads were closed," Blevins said.

Blevins took her concerns to city council saying she wants to keep her business in her hometown. But she said the parking situation is more sour than sweet.

"This is my business. We take a lot of pride in it. We do a lot to support our community. This supports our families. I don't ever want to have to make the decision to leave but I told city council last night that quite frankly most people aren't as stubborn as I am," Blevins said.

Blevins said this isn't the first time she and some other businesses on the street have asked the city to address parking. But so far Blevins said nothing has changed. Right now there are signs warning that the spots are 2 hour parking only but Blevins said there are many motorists who don't obey the rule.

"There are so many of us who see all of the wonderful potential and unfortunately we are not going to move into the 21st century if we are still on the way we did things 50 years ago," she said.

The Deputy Chief of the St. Albans Police Department said when people come to the department asking for a road to be closed for an event that permit is usually approved as long as there is no hazard to public safety. He also said officers do their best to enforce the two hour parking rule on Main Street but they are generally occupied with 911 calls.