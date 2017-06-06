Two Huntington Men Arrested for Abduction, Abusing Man on Multip - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Two Huntington Men Arrested for Abduction, Abusing Man on Multiple Occasions

By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - Two people have been arrested on several felony charges after tying up a man in a trailer, abusing him on multiple occasions, and shooting at him with the intent of killing him.

According to a criminal complaint, during the morning hours of May 26th, three men were at a trailer with a victim on the 4400 block of Altizer Avenue in Huntington, WV. 

While at the trailer, the three males forced the victim, Robert Lewingdom, into the trailer at gunpoint, where they forced him to remove his clothing and lie on his stomach in the floor.

The men then used cords to hogtie the victim with his feet and hands behind his back and a cord around his throat.

The men then proceeded to kick him multiple times, pour hot candle wax on him and burn him with an electric flat iron.

After several minutes of this, two of the men forced a female, Daniele Stowers, to drive them and the victim to a remove area on Green Valley Drive in Cabell County at gunpoint.

Once they reached their location, the men forced the victim out of the car, took posessions from him at gunpoint and forced him to walk away from them with his hands in the air.

While the victim was walking away, the defendant fired one shot at the victim with the intent to cause serious injury or kill the victim.

Donte Hendricks, 21, of Huntington is in Western Regional Jail on $300,000 bond and faces five felony charges. Torra Johnson, 34, of Huntington is in Western Regional Jail on $400,000 bond and faces six felony charges.

