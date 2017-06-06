Man Arrested, Woman Wanted After Burglary and Assault in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - One person has been arrested, and another is wanted after a daytime burglary ended up leading police on a chase.

At just after 8 p.m. a burglary was reported at the 600 block of Everest Circle in St. Albans.

A male suspect entered the residence and assaulted the homeowner before fleeing from the home and leaving in a vehicle.

The vehicle was located on Coal River Road, a short distance from where the burglary/assault occurred.

Deputies approached the vehicle and a male immediately exited the passenger's side of the vehicle.

A female driver was ordered to exit the vehicle as well, but she gunned the engine and fled towards West Main Street.

The vehicle is reported stolen from the Poca area. Officers from the St. Albans Police Department and Kanawha County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the Coal River Road / West Main Street area and were unable to locate the vehicle.

The male suspect attempted to flee on foot as the female sped away in the vehicle.

Deputies began to pursue the male on foot and was able to apprehend him.

The male is identified as Anthony G. Ferrebee, 34, from the Davis Creek area of Kanawha County.

Ferrebee was transported to Thomas Hospital, after Mr. Ferrebee complained to Deputies that he had ingested a quantity of heroin, and prescription medications.

The incident is being investigated still. Anyone with information on this crime may call 304-357-0169 or submit a tip at www.kanawhasheriff.us.