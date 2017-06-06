Man Arrested, Woman Wanted After Burglary and Assault in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - One person has been arrested, and another is wanted after a daytime burglary ended up leading police on a chase. At just after 8 p.m. a burglary was reported at the 600 block of Everest Circle in St. Albans. A male suspect entered the residence and assaulted the homeowner before fleeing from the home and leaving in a vehicle. The vehicle was located on Coal River Road, a short distance from where the burglary/assault occurred. Deputies approached the ve...
She thought the crack cocaine a friend had sold her was actually a spider egg.
British police are responding to an incident on the London Bridge amid reports of a vehicle slamming into pedestrians. A witness who was on the bridge told the BBC she saw a speeding van veer onto the pavement, striking as many as six people. Another witness told Reuters she saw three people who appeared to have their throats cut. "We are dealing with an incident on #LondonBridge, when we have more information we will update this twitter feed," the Metropolitan Police Dep...
Efforts by law enforcement agencies across Fayette County have lead to the arrest of eight people, and the search continues for six more. The Central West Virginia Drug Task Force was able to get warrants for the arrest of 13 people on drug trafficking charges. Starting on June 1, 2017 they began rounding up the suspects, with the assistance of the Fayette County Sheriff's Department and the Oak Hill Police Department. As of Monday, June 5, seven arrests were made, along ...
Authorities seized $1.3 million worth of cocaine inside a van parked at a Duson motel on Sunday.
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - Law enforcement authorities in Florida say there are "multiple fatalities" following a shooting in an industrial area near Orlando. On its officials twitter account Monday morning, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said the "situation" has been contained. Officials say they'll provide an update as soon as the "info is accurate." Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demmings is expected to make a statement soon. Several r...
A possible tornado struck Lawrence County, Ohio Wednesday evening.
The Marshall university community is mourning the loss of Former Coach Sonny Randle today. He was 81.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
SEBRING, Fla. (AP) – A Florida woman is under investigation after apparently posting a video on Facebook showing a red rat snake biting her 1-year-old daughter. The woman tells Tampa’s ABC Action News she has no regrets for “introducing” the girl to the snake, which she found in the driveway of her home near Sebring. The station reports the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office is investigating. The woman, who wasn’t identified because she
She thought the crack cocaine a friend had sold her was actually a spider egg.
FRANKLIN, Ohio (AP) - Ohio police say a woman with a concealed carry permit used her gun to stop a purse snatching suspect.Franklin police say an 84-year-old woman was walking into a business around 11 a.m. Monday when a man grabbed her purse and took off running. Mary Moore says she was driving by and saw the victim running after the man. Police say Moore pulled out her weapon and ordered the suspect to drop the victim's purse. &n...
A baby was born by cesarean section in California on Sunday at the scene of the fatal wreck that killed its pregnant mother, police said. The head-on collision killed two people and sent four to the hospital, including the newborn.
