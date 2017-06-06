Hudson Farms- more than a growing operation

CHARLESTON- A hidden Mountain State jem has found a way to do more than grow fresh produce.

Terry Hudson walked through rows of kale, onions, tomatoes and dozens of other veggies- produce that mostly goes towards his members who can pick-up bags of harvest at Starlings each week.

"When they see me, they see the set of hands that took the seed and put it in the ground, and then grew the transplant and planted the transplant, and picked the product and washed it and bagged it and carried it in. So they know exactly where their food came from with us," Hudson farm owner Terry Hudson told 13 News.

"We're starting to build a high tunnel at Milton Elementary School. I like to learn skills like that, learn how to build, so hopefully one day I can have my own green houses," Jennifer Desimone explained. Desimone is a recent WVU graduate with an Environmental/Geo-Science degree. This summer she's working as an intern at Hudson Farms.

As farmer's markets and interest in organic local food boom across the state- it's also meant good things for community economies.

"If we want West Virginia to prosper, we need to support our local industries and our local businesses- and that's definitely our farmers," Carly Stover, the Project Coordinator for the West Virginia Farmers Market Association.

The West Virginia Farmer's Market Association is putting on a fun contest the month of June- just take a selfie at your favorite farmer's market and share it here. Pictures with the most "likes" will get free swag.