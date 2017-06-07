Peacock takes out $500 in wine after crashing liquor store

In all, Ghanem said the peahen was in the store for 90 minutes and broke $500 worth of the family store’s best bottles, including champagne
The West Virginia House of Delegates opened with an incredible performance today.
NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon is offering a discount on its Prime membership for people who receive government assistance. Amazon says customers who get benefits such as through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or food stamps, can pay $5.99 per month for membership, which would include free shipping and unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Prime Video. The regular annual membership is $99 per year. But those who cannot afford to pay up front have to pay $10.99...
British police are responding to an incident on the London Bridge amid reports of a vehicle slamming into pedestrians. A witness who was on the bridge told the BBC she saw a speeding van veer onto the pavement, striking as many as six people. Another witness told Reuters she saw three people who appeared to have their throats cut. "We are dealing with an incident on #LondonBridge, when we have more information we will update this twitter feed," the Metropolitan Police Dep...
A possible tornado struck Lawrence County, Ohio Wednesday evening.
The Marshall university community is mourning the loss of Former Coach Sonny Randle today. He was 81.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - One person has been arrested, and another is wanted after a daytime burglary ended up leading police on a chase. At just after 8 p.m. a burglary was reported at the 600 block of Everest Circle in St. Albans. A male suspect entered the residence and assaulted the homeowner before fleeing from the home and leaving in a vehicle. The vehicle was located on Coal River Road, a short distance from where the burglary/assault occurred. Deputies approached the ve...
SEBRING, Fla. (AP) – A Florida woman is under investigation after apparently posting a video on Facebook showing a red rat snake biting her 1-year-old daughter. The woman tells Tampa’s ABC Action News she has no regrets for “introducing” the girl to the snake, which she found in the driveway of her home near Sebring. The station reports the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office is investigating. The woman, who wasn’t identified because she
She thought the crack cocaine a friend had sold her was actually a spider egg.
The West Virginia House of Delegates opened with an incredible performance today.
