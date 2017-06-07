Update: Search continues for missing boater from Braxton County - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Update: Search continues for missing boater from Braxton County

UPDATE STORY: 6/7/17 @ 2:30 p.m.

SUTTON, WV (WOWK) - The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Section confirms a search for a missing boater is currently underway at Sutton Lake.

Joe D. McPherson, a 64-year-old resident of Sutton, West Virginia, was reported missing by his wife at approximately 6 p.m. Monday, June 5, 2017.

McPherson went fishing at the lake at approximately 10:30 a.m. Monday but had failed to return home by late afternoon.

McPherson’s abandoned jon boat was located late Monday night along the shoreline. Preliminary information indicates his boat may have struck a submerged object, causing him to be ejected.

West Virginia Division of Natural Resources police officers are investigating the incident. They are being assisted by the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers and the Braxton County Office of Emergency Services.

ORIGINAL STORY: 6/7/17

BRAXTON COUNTY, WV - Law Enforcement with the French Creek District of the Division of Natural Resources are continuing their search for a missing person in the Sutton Lake area today.

According to a representative with the DNR, a 63-year-old man from the Sutton area is believed to be missing after he didn't return from a boating trip yesterday.

Divers have been searching the area for any indication of his whereabouts. 

The identity of the missing man has not been released at this time.

Stay with 13 News as we continue to update you with the latest information.

