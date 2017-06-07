Deputies searching for body at residence in Mingo County - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Deputies searching for body at residence in Mingo County

Posted: Updated:

MINGO COUNTY, WV - The Mingo County Sheriff's Department tells 13 News that they are investigating reports of a possible body in the Chattaroy area.

According to a representative with the department, they received a tip that a person may have been buried in a residential yard.

They believe the body in question may have disappeared roughly 10 years ago. 

No body has been found and no names have been released at this time.

Investigators are at the scene now.

Stay with 13 News as we continue to update you with the latest information.

  • Crime/CourtsCrime/CourtsMore>>

  • Deputies searching for body at residence in Mingo County

    Deputies searching for body at residence in Mingo County

    Wednesday, June 7 2017 11:04 AM EDT2017-06-07 15:04:25 GMT

    MINGO COUNTY, WV - The Mingo County Sheriff's Department tells 13 News that they are investigating reports of a possible body in the Chattaroy area. According to a representative with the department, they received a tip that a person may have been buried in a residential yard. They believe the body in question may have disappeared roughly 10 years ago.  No body has been found and no names have been released at this time. Investigators are at the scene now. Stay with 13 News ...

    MINGO COUNTY, WV - The Mingo County Sheriff's Department tells 13 News that they are investigating reports of a possible body in the Chattaroy area. According to a representative with the department, they received a tip that a person may have been buried in a residential yard. They believe the body in question may have disappeared roughly 10 years ago.  No body has been found and no names have been released at this time. Investigators are at the scene now. Stay with 13 News ...

  • Man Arrested, Woman Wanted After Burglary and Assault in Kanawha County

    Man Arrested, Woman Wanted After Burglary and Assault in Kanawha County

    Tuesday, June 6 2017 10:56 PM EDT2017-06-07 02:56:29 GMT

    KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - One person has been arrested, and another is wanted after a daytime burglary ended up leading police on a chase. At just after 8 p.m. a burglary was reported at the 600 block of Everest Circle in St. Albans. A male suspect entered the residence and assaulted the homeowner before fleeing from the home and leaving in a vehicle. The vehicle was located on Coal River Road, a short distance from where the burglary/assault occurred. Deputies approached the ve...

    KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - One person has been arrested, and another is wanted after a daytime burglary ended up leading police on a chase. At just after 8 p.m. a burglary was reported at the 600 block of Everest Circle in St. Albans. A male suspect entered the residence and assaulted the homeowner before fleeing from the home and leaving in a vehicle. The vehicle was located on Coal River Road, a short distance from where the burglary/assault occurred. Deputies approached the ve...

  • Two Huntington Men Arrested for Abduction, Abusing Man on Multiple Occasions

    Two Huntington Men Arrested for Abduction, Abusing Man on Multiple Occasions

    Tuesday, June 6 2017 9:59 PM EDT2017-06-07 01:59:40 GMT
    HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - Two people have been arrested on several felony charges after tying up a man in a trailer, abusing him on multiple occasions, and shooting at him with the intent of killing him. According to a criminal complaint, during the morning hours of May 26th, three men were at a trailer with a victim on the 4400 block of Altizer Avenue in Huntington, WV.  While at the trailer, the three males forced the victim, Robert Lewingdom, into the trailer at gunpoint, wher...
    HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - Two people have been arrested on several felony charges after tying up a man in a trailer, abusing him on multiple occasions, and shooting at him with the intent of killing him. According to a criminal complaint, during the morning hours of May 26th, three men were at a trailer with a victim on the 4400 block of Altizer Avenue in Huntington, WV.  While at the trailer, the three males forced the victim, Robert Lewingdom, into the trailer at gunpoint, wher...
    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Man Arrested, Woman Wanted After Burglary and Assault in Kanawha County

    Man Arrested, Woman Wanted After Burglary and Assault in Kanawha County

    Tuesday, June 6 2017 10:56 PM EDT2017-06-07 02:56:29 GMT

    KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - One person has been arrested, and another is wanted after a daytime burglary ended up leading police on a chase. At just after 8 p.m. a burglary was reported at the 600 block of Everest Circle in St. Albans. A male suspect entered the residence and assaulted the homeowner before fleeing from the home and leaving in a vehicle. The vehicle was located on Coal River Road, a short distance from where the burglary/assault occurred. Deputies approached the ve...

    KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - One person has been arrested, and another is wanted after a daytime burglary ended up leading police on a chase. At just after 8 p.m. a burglary was reported at the 600 block of Everest Circle in St. Albans. A male suspect entered the residence and assaulted the homeowner before fleeing from the home and leaving in a vehicle. The vehicle was located on Coal River Road, a short distance from where the burglary/assault occurred. Deputies approached the ve...

  • Family raising awareness after 2-year-old girl died from possible tick bite

    Family raising awareness after 2-year-old girl died from possible tick bite

    Wednesday, June 7 2017 9:00 AM EDT2017-06-07 13:00:49 GMT
    INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Family and friends of a 2-year-old girl from Plainfield are hoping to raise awareness after she died from what doctors believe to be Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it’s a tick borne disease which causes a bacterial infection. Right now family and friends told 24-Hour News 8 they’re waiting for autopsy results to confirm whether it was a tick bite that caused her death. A friend ...
    INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Family and friends of a 2-year-old girl from Plainfield are hoping to raise awareness after she died from what doctors believe to be Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it’s a tick borne disease which causes a bacterial infection. Right now family and friends told 24-Hour News 8 they’re waiting for autopsy results to confirm whether it was a tick bite that caused her death. A friend ...

  • Police: Mom used pliers to remove son’s teeth in Walmart bathroom

    Police: Mom used pliers to remove son’s teeth in Walmart bathroom

    Tuesday, June 6 2017 5:02 PM EDT2017-06-06 21:02:55 GMT
    AMERICAN FORK, UT (ABC4 Utah) — Police call it “child abuse in its purest form.” A Utah woman faces child abuse charges after police say she pulled two of her son’s teeth in a Walmart restroom. Police say on April 2, Jeannine Cherilynn Isom went into Walmart and bought hand sanitizer and needle nose pliers.  According to police, she took her 7-year-old son into the restroom and pulled out two of his teeth with the pliers. “She proceeded to us...
    AMERICAN FORK, UT (ABC4 Utah) — Police call it “child abuse in its purest form.” A Utah woman faces child abuse charges after police say she pulled two of her son’s teeth in a Walmart restroom. Police say on April 2, Jeannine Cherilynn Isom went into Walmart and bought hand sanitizer and needle nose pliers.  According to police, she took her 7-year-old son into the restroom and pulled out two of his teeth with the pliers. “She proceeded to us...
    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.