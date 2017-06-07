Man and Woman Wanted After Using Stolen Credit Card in Kanawha C - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Man and Woman Wanted After Using Stolen Credit Card in Kanawha County

By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - The Kanawha Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in determining the identities of a man and woman who used a stolen credit card in Cross Lanes that was stolen from Elkview.

On May 9th, a stolen credit card was used at the Walmart store in Cross Lanes, WV.

The credit card was reported stolen from the Smith’s Grocery Store in Elkview, WV, on May 8th.

Attached are photos of a male and a female who used the stolen credit card, and the vehicle they arrived at the Walmart in.  

Anyone with information on the identity of either subject is asked to call 304-357-0169, submit a tip online at www.kanawhasheriff.us, or email a tip totips@kanawhasheriff.us.  Sgt. D.H. Duff is investigating the matter.

