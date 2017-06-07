Update: Woman Shoots Boyfriend in Huntington, Both in 80s - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Update: Woman Shoots Boyfriend in Huntington, Both in 80s

By Jeff Mitchell, Assignment Editor
UPDATE STORY: 6/7/2017 @ 5:30 p.m.

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - Huntington Police say that a shooting that occurred on Washington Boulevard in Huntington was between two people in their 80s.

Police say that the man and woman involved were both in their 80s and in a relationship.

An argument proceeded, and the woman shot the man in the chest.

The man called 9-1-1 for help and was conscious and alert as he was transported to Cabell-Huntington Hospital.

Alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the shooting.

The woman has been taken into custody and is charged with malicious wounding.

Huntington Police Department, Cabell County Sheriff's Department. Huntington Fire Department, and Cabell County EMS all responded to the scene.

ORIGINAL STORY: 6/6/17 @ 5:00 p.m.

Shortly before 5 p.m., police responded to a call of a reported shooting.

The incident occurred in the 3000 Block of Washington Blvd.

Dispatch informs us that the victim is the party who called 911 for assistance.

Right now this is believed to be the result of a domestic dispute between a man and a woman.

There is no word on the extent of the injuries or if anyone has been arrested.

We have a crew on the scene and we will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

