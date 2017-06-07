Budget Negotiators Chosen in WV Senate and House; Still No Deal

The West Virginia State Senate has selected five members to negotiate on a joint conference committee, and the house has done the same. Those ten lawmakers are charged with coming up with a budget on which everyone can a agree. The biggest roadblock remains a proposed 20 percent cut in the state income tax, with those for and against far apart on whether it will stimulate the economy.

"We really fundamentally Mark, have tried to move this state off of dead center. Actually out of last place in terms of job growth," said State Sen. Mitch Carmichael, (R) Senate President.

"When you are in a hole, quit digging. And we're in a hole and I think we just need to simply do the budget and worry about tax reform over a period of the next year or so," said State Sen. Ron Stollings, (D) Boone.

The other fights will be over raising the sales tax; and raising the gas tax to fix roads. Even members of the same party are sharply divided.

"We don't need it. People can't afford it. Citizens can't afford a raise, I mean they're just trying to extort more money from the private sector to allow for the growth of government. We don't need that," said Del. Mike Folk, (R) Berkeley.

"As far as the gasoline taxes are concerned, we need our infrastructure in our state, we need it badly," said State Sen. Charles Clements, (R) Wetzel.

Its likely residents will get to vote on financing road bonds, if the gas tax goes up.

"Up until now most of the budget negotiation meetings have taken place behind closed doors, in private. Well now that conference committees are being appointed, everything will have to be done in public view," said Mark Curtis 13 News Chief Political Reporter.