State Police investigate thefts from WV mine sites WEST VIRGINIA (WVNS) - State Troopers are asking for help from the community in an investigation into thefts at coal mines in Raleigh and Boone Counties. The thefts happened at three different mine sites during the month of May. The case is being investigated by the Whitesville Detachment of the State Police. Investigators said there are at least three individuals involved in stealing items from the mines. They were caught on video taken on the mine property. The su...

Man and Woman Wanted After Using Stolen Credit Card in Kanawha County KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - The Kanawha Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in determining the identities of a man and woman who used a stolen credit in Cross Lanes that was stolen from Elkview. On May 9th, a stolen credit card was used at the Walmart store in Cross Lanes, WV. The credit card was reported stolen from the Smith's Grocery Store in Elkview, WV, on May 8th. Attached are photos of a male and a female who used the stolen credit card, and the vehicle ...

Huntington Man Arrested for Pimping Underage Teen HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - A Huntington man has been arrested on a felony and misdemeanor charge after having sexual encounters with a runaway girl from Chicago, Illinois. The 16-year-old victim from Chicago, Illinois stated in an interview that she met 39-year-old David Pelfrey, of Huntington, on the internet. She then traveled to West Virginia to stay with Pelfrey and role play various sexual encounters. While doing so, Pelfrey was aware of the victim selling herself to ot...

Deputies searching for body at residence in Mingo County MINGO COUNTY, WV - The Mingo County Sheriff's Department tells 13 News that they are investigating reports of a possible body in the Chattaroy area. According to a representative with the department, they received a tip that a person may have been buried in a residential yard. They believe the body in question may have disappeared roughly 10 years ago. No body has been found and no names have been released at this time. Investigators are at the scene now. Stay with 13 News ...

Man Arrested, Woman Wanted After Burglary and Assault in Kanawha County KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - One person has been arrested, and another is wanted after a daytime burglary ended up leading police on a chase. At just after 8 p.m. a burglary was reported at the 600 block of Everest Circle in St. Albans. A male suspect entered the residence and assaulted the homeowner before fleeing from the home and leaving in a vehicle. The vehicle was located on Coal River Road, a short distance from where the burglary/assault occurred. Deputies approached the ve...

Two Huntington Men Arrested for Abduction, Abusing Man on Multiple Occasions HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - Two people have been arrested on several felony charges after tying up a man in a trailer, abusing him on multiple occasions, and shooting at him with the intent of killing him. According to a criminal complaint, during the morning hours of May 26th, three men were at a trailer with a victim on the 4400 block of Altizer Avenue in Huntington, WV. While at the trailer, the three males forced the victim, Robert Lewingdom, into the trailer at gunpoint, wher...

Police: Man dragged kitten to death from vehicle bumper while friend recorded BRANSON, MO (KOZL) — A second Branson man has been charged with animal abuse in a case involving the killing of a kitten that was recorded and posted to Facebook, according to the Taney County prosecuting attorney. More people may be charged in the incident, Prosecutor Jeff Merrell said today. Jordan Hall, 18, is the Taney County Jail, charged with animal abuse and armed criminal action, the same charges filed against Kyle Williams, also 18 and a resident of Branson. The two ...