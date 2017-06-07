State Police investigate thefts from WV mine sites - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

State Police investigate thefts from WV mine sites

By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
WEST VIRGINIA (WVNS) - State Troopers are asking for help from the community in an investigation into thefts at coal mines in Raleigh and Boone Counties.  The thefts happened at three different mine sites during the month of May.  The case is being investigated by the Whitesville Detachment of the State Police.

Investigators said there are at least three individuals involved in stealing items from the mines.  They were caught on video taken on the mine property. The suspects are believed to be from Raleigh, Boone or Greenbrier Counties.

Anyone with information on the crimes is asked to contact the State Police at 304-256-6700 or CrimeStoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP (7867).  Tips can also be left online at the CrimeStoppers web site or by using the P3 Tips App on your smart phone or mobile device.

