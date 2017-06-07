Stop and Shop announces recall on Spicy Chicken Strips - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Stop and Shop announces recall on Spicy Chicken Strips

By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
PURCHASE, N.Y. (WTNH) — Grocery store giant Shop & Shop issued a recall on Wednesday for one of its chicken products.

The company announced its spicy chicken strips were recalled from sales on account of containing milk, an allergen that was not disclosed on the product’s label.

The chicken has a UPC number of 68826712615 with best by dates of 3/24/2018, 3/27/2018, and 3/28/2018.

Those who are allergic or sensitive to milk may be of risk to allergic reaction from the product. The reaction tends to surface within a couple of minutes to two hours after consumption. Some possible symptoms include hives, flushed skin, and face, tongue, or lip swelling.

Customers who have purchased the product can bring their receipt to Stop & Shop for a full refund.

The product is safe to consume for individuals who do not have a milk allergy.

For more information, customers can call Stop & Shop Customer Service at 1-800-767-7772.

  • Marco Polo: The App Naomi Jones Used Before She Was Murdered

    Marco Polo: The App Naomi Jones Used Before She Was Murdered

    Wednesday, June 7 2017 8:35 PM EDT2017-06-08 00:35:58 GMT
    PENSACOLA, FL (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff has revealed an app that might have contributed to the disappearance and death of 12-year-old Naomi Jones. At a press conference on Wednesday, Sheriff Morgan said the app “Marco Polo” was used by Jones to communicate with individuals that might be connected to her death by asphyxiation.  The exchanges on Jones’ accounts were said to be sexual in nature. Naomi Jones, 12, was found dead in a cree...
    PENSACOLA, FL (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff has revealed an app that might have contributed to the disappearance and death of 12-year-old Naomi Jones. At a press conference on Wednesday, Sheriff Morgan said the app “Marco Polo” was used by Jones to communicate with individuals that might be connected to her death by asphyxiation.  The exchanges on Jones’ accounts were said to be sexual in nature. Naomi Jones, 12, was found dead in a cree...

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

