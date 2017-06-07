Special friendship spans eight decades

Friendship can help make the challenging days in life a little easier and the good moments a little sweeter.

"A lot of people think that actually we are sisters and we just let them think that," said Hazel Arnold.

Arnold and her friend Violet Henrietta have known each other since elementary school. They lived in the same neighborhoods and went to the same sunday school class.

"We were baptized the same day, on Easter Sunday," Henrietta said.

As adults they even worked at businesses within blocks of each other.



"The only time we've really been separated was the three years our husbands were in school after the war," Arnold said.

They were also in each other's weddings. Now the two live at Edgewood Summit. Henrietta lives in the Arthur B. Hodges Center. Arnold is living in Independent Living. With the two facilities on the same campus they are able to meet weekly to catch up and chat about old times.

"I had a lot of friends in and out of school but nothing like Hazel and I have and why I don't know," Henrietta said.

The women are in their 90's now. Their birthdays are just two weeks apart.

"Well one thing we are so much alike," Arnold said. "We like the same things."

They say in the decades that they've been friends they've never had a fight. They traveled together with their husbands and helped to guide each other's children into adulthood.

"There are people that have friendships but I don't know many as long or intermixed as ours," Arnold said.

It is a special friendship that doesn't come along every day.