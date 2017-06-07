Marco Polo: The App Naomi Jones Used Before She Was Murdered - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Marco Polo: The App Naomi Jones Used Before She Was Murdered

Posted: Updated:
By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
Connect

PENSACOLA, FL (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff has revealed an app that might have contributed to the disappearance and death of 12-year-old Naomi Jones.

At a press conference on Wednesday, Sheriff Morgan said the app “Marco Polo” was used by Jones to communicate with individuals that might be connected to her death by asphyxiation.  The exchanges on Jones’ accounts were said to be sexual in nature.

Naomi Jones, 12, was found dead in a creek after being missing for five days. She used “Marco Polo,” according to local authorities.

Morgan cautioned all parents to be wary of apps like Marco Polo, which teens can use to communicate with strangers.

Marco Polo is described as a “video walkie-talkie app” that’s similar to Snapchat. Users can send and receive short videos — called “Polos” — with friends they add online.

TechCrunch noted that downloads of Marco Polo skyrocketed late last year, with young users propelling the app’s popularity.

The app doesn’t appear to have a track record of being used maliciously, but as with any communication-based application, it’s designed intent can often differ from how it’s used by it’s core users. As an example, Snapchat can be a fun, filter-themed messaging service for one person, but a sexting platform for the next.

Marco Polo has been available for several years, but only recently spiked in popularity. It has glowing reviews on the Apple App Store and Google Play, at four-and-a-half stars each.

Here’s the description from the Apple App Store:

Keep your friends close with Marco Polo.

HOW IT WORKS
1. You tap on the button and start talking
2. Your friend listens and responds right away, or waits until it’s convenient
3. You keep going and stay close!

FEATURES
** Feel close to those you love, no matter the distance
** Talk all you want, no limits
** Watch all you want, messages don’t disappear
** Look and feel awesome with fab filters
** Easy to use and easy on your data plan 

KEEP IN TOUCH ON THE GO
** Sing happy birthday to your friend through the movie star filter
** Say “good night” to your bf with the night vision filter
** Send your friends a clip of your awesome vacation 
** “Stretch out” a conversation if you’re busy or use it like a walkie-talkie for non-stop fun
** Stay connected wherever you are: in the subway, waiting in line, at a concert…
** Have a group conversation with your besties so everyone is kept in the lop

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Marco Polo: The App Naomi Jones Used Before She Was Murdered

    Marco Polo: The App Naomi Jones Used Before She Was Murdered

    Wednesday, June 7 2017 8:35 PM EDT2017-06-08 00:35:58 GMT
    PENSACOLA, FL (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff has revealed an app that might have contributed to the disappearance and death of 12-year-old Naomi Jones. At a press conference on Wednesday, Sheriff Morgan said the app “Marco Polo” was used by Jones to communicate with individuals that might be connected to her death by asphyxiation.  The exchanges on Jones’ accounts were said to be sexual in nature. Naomi Jones, 12, was found dead in a cree...
    PENSACOLA, FL (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff has revealed an app that might have contributed to the disappearance and death of 12-year-old Naomi Jones. At a press conference on Wednesday, Sheriff Morgan said the app “Marco Polo” was used by Jones to communicate with individuals that might be connected to her death by asphyxiation.  The exchanges on Jones’ accounts were said to be sexual in nature. Naomi Jones, 12, was found dead in a cree...

  • Stop and Shop announces recall on Spicy Chicken Strips

    Stop and Shop announces recall on Spicy Chicken Strips

    Wednesday, June 7 2017 7:38 PM EDT2017-06-07 23:38:50 GMT
    PURCHASE, N.Y. (WTNH) — Grocery store giant Shop & Shop issued a recall on Wednesday for one of its chicken products. The company announced its spicy chicken strips were recalled from sales on account of containing milk, an allergen that was not disclosed on the product’s label. The chicken has a UPC number of 68826712615 with best by dates of 3/24/2018, 3/27/2018, and 3/28/2018. Those who are allergic or sensitive to milk may be of risk to allergic reaction fr...
    PURCHASE, N.Y. (WTNH) — Grocery store giant Shop & Shop issued a recall on Wednesday for one of its chicken products. The company announced its spicy chicken strips were recalled from sales on account of containing milk, an allergen that was not disclosed on the product’s label. The chicken has a UPC number of 68826712615 with best by dates of 3/24/2018, 3/27/2018, and 3/28/2018. Those who are allergic or sensitive to milk may be of risk to allergic reaction fr...

  • Family wants Court to reconsider pricey speeding ticket

    Family wants Court to reconsider pricey speeding ticket

    Wednesday, June 7 2017 7:19 PM EDT2017-06-07 23:19:21 GMT

    EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) – A Columbia County family wants court officials to take another look at speeding fines assessed from a traffic violation.  Parents of a teenager told the news station that their daughter was slapped with a speeding ticket fine higher than what most people normally see. Eight months after getting a license, Talia Harvey is dealing with not just a speeding ticket, but a very pricey one.  “I kind of misjudged how fast I was going,” th...

    EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) – A Columbia County family wants court officials to take another look at speeding fines assessed from a traffic violation.  Parents of a teenager told the news station that their daughter was slapped with a speeding ticket fine higher than what most people normally see. Eight months after getting a license, Talia Harvey is dealing with not just a speeding ticket, but a very pricey one.  “I kind of misjudged how fast I was going,” th...

    •   

  • EmergenciesMore>>

  • Marco Polo: The App Naomi Jones Used Before She Was Murdered

    Marco Polo: The App Naomi Jones Used Before She Was Murdered

    Wednesday, June 7 2017 8:35 PM EDT2017-06-08 00:35:58 GMT
    PENSACOLA, FL (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff has revealed an app that might have contributed to the disappearance and death of 12-year-old Naomi Jones. At a press conference on Wednesday, Sheriff Morgan said the app “Marco Polo” was used by Jones to communicate with individuals that might be connected to her death by asphyxiation.  The exchanges on Jones’ accounts were said to be sexual in nature. Naomi Jones, 12, was found dead in a cree...
    PENSACOLA, FL (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff has revealed an app that might have contributed to the disappearance and death of 12-year-old Naomi Jones. At a press conference on Wednesday, Sheriff Morgan said the app “Marco Polo” was used by Jones to communicate with individuals that might be connected to her death by asphyxiation.  The exchanges on Jones’ accounts were said to be sexual in nature. Naomi Jones, 12, was found dead in a cree...

  • Update: Woman Shoots Boyfriend in Huntington, Both in 80s

    Update: Woman Shoots Boyfriend in Huntington, Both in 80s

    Wednesday, June 7 2017 5:38 PM EDT2017-06-07 21:38:06 GMT

    Shortly before 5 p.m., police responded to a call of a reported shooting. The incident occurred in the 3000 Block of Washington Blvd. Dispatch informs us that the victim is the party who called 911 for assistance. Right now this is believed to be the result of a domestic dispute between a man and a woman. 

    Shortly before 5 p.m., police responded to a call of a reported shooting. The incident occurred in the 3000 Block of Washington Blvd. Dispatch informs us that the victim is the party who called 911 for assistance. Right now this is believed to be the result of a domestic dispute between a man and a woman. 

  • Update: Search continues for missing boater from Braxton County

    Update: Search continues for missing boater from Braxton County

    Wednesday, June 7 2017 2:37 PM EDT2017-06-07 18:37:01 GMT

    BRAXTON COUNTY, WV - Law Enforcement with the French Creek District of the Division of Natural Resources are continuing their search for a missing person in the Sutton Lake area today. According to a representative with the DNR, a 63-year-old man from the Sutton area is believed to be missing after he didn't return from a boating trip yesterday. Divers have been searching the area for any indication of his whereabouts.  The identity of the missing man has not been released at ...

    BRAXTON COUNTY, WV - Law Enforcement with the French Creek District of the Division of Natural Resources are continuing their search for a missing person in the Sutton Lake area today. According to a representative with the DNR, a 63-year-old man from the Sutton area is believed to be missing after he didn't return from a boating trip yesterday. Divers have been searching the area for any indication of his whereabouts.  The identity of the missing man has not been released at ...

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Family raising awareness after 2-year-old girl died from possible tick bite

    Family raising awareness after 2-year-old girl died from possible tick bite

    Wednesday, June 7 2017 9:00 AM EDT2017-06-07 13:00:49 GMT
    INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Family and friends of a 2-year-old girl from Plainfield are hoping to raise awareness after she died from what doctors believe to be Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it’s a tick borne disease which causes a bacterial infection. Right now family and friends told 24-Hour News 8 they’re waiting for autopsy results to confirm whether it was a tick bite that caused her death. A friend ...
    INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Family and friends of a 2-year-old girl from Plainfield are hoping to raise awareness after she died from what doctors believe to be Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it’s a tick borne disease which causes a bacterial infection. Right now family and friends told 24-Hour News 8 they’re waiting for autopsy results to confirm whether it was a tick bite that caused her death. A friend ...

  • Man Arrested, Woman Wanted After Burglary and Assault in Kanawha County

    Man Arrested, Woman Wanted After Burglary and Assault in Kanawha County

    Tuesday, June 6 2017 10:56 PM EDT2017-06-07 02:56:29 GMT

    KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - One person has been arrested, and another is wanted after a daytime burglary ended up leading police on a chase. At just after 8 p.m. a burglary was reported at the 600 block of Everest Circle in St. Albans. A male suspect entered the residence and assaulted the homeowner before fleeing from the home and leaving in a vehicle. The vehicle was located on Coal River Road, a short distance from where the burglary/assault occurred. Deputies approached the ve...

    KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - One person has been arrested, and another is wanted after a daytime burglary ended up leading police on a chase. At just after 8 p.m. a burglary was reported at the 600 block of Everest Circle in St. Albans. A male suspect entered the residence and assaulted the homeowner before fleeing from the home and leaving in a vehicle. The vehicle was located on Coal River Road, a short distance from where the burglary/assault occurred. Deputies approached the ve...

  • Police: Mom used pliers to remove son’s teeth in Walmart bathroom

    Police: Mom used pliers to remove son’s teeth in Walmart bathroom

    Tuesday, June 6 2017 5:02 PM EDT2017-06-06 21:02:55 GMT
    AMERICAN FORK, UT (ABC4 Utah) — Police call it “child abuse in its purest form.” A Utah woman faces child abuse charges after police say she pulled two of her son’s teeth in a Walmart restroom. Police say on April 2, Jeannine Cherilynn Isom went into Walmart and bought hand sanitizer and needle nose pliers.  According to police, she took her 7-year-old son into the restroom and pulled out two of his teeth with the pliers. “She proceeded to us...
    AMERICAN FORK, UT (ABC4 Utah) — Police call it “child abuse in its purest form.” A Utah woman faces child abuse charges after police say she pulled two of her son’s teeth in a Walmart restroom. Police say on April 2, Jeannine Cherilynn Isom went into Walmart and bought hand sanitizer and needle nose pliers.  According to police, she took her 7-year-old son into the restroom and pulled out two of his teeth with the pliers. “She proceeded to us...
    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.