Marco Polo: The App Naomi Jones Used Before She Was Murdered

PENSACOLA, FL (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff has revealed an app that might have contributed to the disappearance and death of 12-year-old Naomi Jones.

At a press conference on Wednesday, Sheriff Morgan said the app “Marco Polo” was used by Jones to communicate with individuals that might be connected to her death by asphyxiation. The exchanges on Jones’ accounts were said to be sexual in nature.

Naomi Jones, 12, was found dead in a creek after being missing for five days. She used “Marco Polo,” according to local authorities.

Morgan cautioned all parents to be wary of apps like Marco Polo, which teens can use to communicate with strangers.

Marco Polo is described as a “video walkie-talkie app” that’s similar to Snapchat. Users can send and receive short videos — called “Polos” — with friends they add online.

TechCrunch noted that downloads of Marco Polo skyrocketed late last year, with young users propelling the app’s popularity.

The app doesn’t appear to have a track record of being used maliciously, but as with any communication-based application, it’s designed intent can often differ from how it’s used by it’s core users. As an example, Snapchat can be a fun, filter-themed messaging service for one person, but a sexting platform for the next.

Marco Polo has been available for several years, but only recently spiked in popularity. It has glowing reviews on the Apple App Store and Google Play, at four-and-a-half stars each.

Here’s the description from the Apple App Store: