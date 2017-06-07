Proposed Cuts to After School Programs

CHARLESTON- A proposed cut to the federal education budget could impact parents as much as kids. 21st Century Community Learning Centers provide free after school care for about 1.6-million kids nationwide. But now Secretary Betsy DeVos wants individual states to pay for it. Senator Shelly Moore-Capito said that's something West Virginia just can't afford.

So 13 News visited one of the 21st Century Community Learning Centers (CCLC) in Charleston. That's where we met Jamar Townsend, one of the Bob Burdette Center's most confident readers, thanks to the after school enrichment program.

"We play games, and we get free gym and we read books. And we learn math and reading," Townsend explained of a typical day at the center.

Townsend and hundreds of West Virginia kids come to centers like this one after school or all day during the summer. The staff provides meals, tutoring and recreation.

"Because it's fun, and we still get to learn while we have fun," Townsend added.

Loren Farmer says it's simple, for a single mom or parents working multiple jobs, they don't have time to help with homework or leave work early to supervise play time- while also putting food on the table.

"I don't know how many people we've had tell us how thankful they are that they know that once they come home they have their homework done, they've been fed," Bob Burdette Center Coordinator Loren Farmer explained.

A Brookings Institute reporter criticized these centers as not being effective in helping students improve academically. But Farmer says her students are proof the program works.

"Some research shows that there as much as a $9 return on investment for every $1 spent. Kids improve behavior in school, they improve attendance, they also improve standardized test scores as well as grades," Farmer said.

Many of the families who sent their children to these centers cannot child care, meaning if funding for the program goes away parents could have to quit their job or leave kids unattended.