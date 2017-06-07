One Person Stabbed in Saint Albans - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

One Person Stabbed in Saint Albans

By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
SAINT ALBANS, WV (WOWK) - One person has been stabbed in Saint Albans late Wednesday evening.

The stabbing occurred on the 60 block of McCormick Avenue in Saint Albans.

According to dispatchers, a male called emergency services saying that he had been stabbed in the foot by a woman, who was intoxicated.

The suspect is described as a white female with a pink shirt and blue jeans.

The victim's injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

