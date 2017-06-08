Baby found ‘shaking’ in car at Upstate Walmart, caution urged fo - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Baby found ‘shaking’ in car at Upstate Walmart, caution urged for parents

Posted: Updated:

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Police are investigating after a baby was left inside a car outside a Walmart in Spartanburg.

As we approach the hottest time of the year, child safety advocates say this highlights a serious issue. KidsAndCars.org reports more than 800 children have died from heat stroke in hot cars since 1990, including nine children so far this year.

“I have four children,” William McLean said. “I would never leave… I’ve never left my child alone in a car.”

Yet that’s the scene he says he happened upon at the Dorman Centre Walmart around 4 p.m. Wednesday.

A six-month-old was left inside a car with the windows rolled up and the car shut off, according to a police report. Witnesses heard the baby crying and saw it covered in sweat and shaking.

Employees broke out the windows and took the baby out before calling first responders who took the baby to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.

It’s a situation child safety advocates say can turn deadly even on days that seem cooler.

“A car heats up fairly quickly,” said Safe Kids Spartanburg Coordinator Penny Shaw. “The car is going to heat up 10 degrees every 20 minutes. That is why it’s very dangerous. It can get up to over 115 degrees inside the car in the early summer.”

Shaw with says that’s why it’s important to never leave children or pets inside a car, even if it’s just for a few minutes.

“You may get in that Walmart right there and say oh I see a sale – let me stop and look at that and that 10 minute run in may turn into 45 minutes,” Shaw said.

She said there are ways to help parents remember their little ones. “Put things in the back of your car to remind yourself like your cell phone.”

Police say there are no charges as of Wednesday.

The baby’s parents told police they forgot the baby was in the car. There’s no word on the baby’s condition.

South Carolina law says bystanders could avoid punishment for breaking a car window to rescue an endangered child. Officials advise the first move should be calling 9-1-1.

  • Crime/CourtsCrime/CourtsMore>>

  • Baby found ‘shaking’ in car at Upstate Walmart, caution urged for parents

    Baby found ‘shaking’ in car at Upstate Walmart, caution urged for parents

    Thursday, June 8 2017 12:14 PM EDT2017-06-08 16:14:16 GMT
    SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Police are investigating after a baby was left inside a car outside a Walmart in Spartanburg. As we approach the hottest time of the year, child safety advocates say this highlights a serious issue. KidsAndCars.org reports more than 800 children have died from heat stroke in hot cars since 1990, including nine children so far this year. “I have four children,” William McLean said. “I would never leave… I’ve...
    SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Police are investigating after a baby was left inside a car outside a Walmart in Spartanburg. As we approach the hottest time of the year, child safety advocates say this highlights a serious issue. KidsAndCars.org reports more than 800 children have died from heat stroke in hot cars since 1990, including nine children so far this year. “I have four children,” William McLean said. “I would never leave… I’ve...

  • State Police investigate thefts from WV mine sites

    State Police investigate thefts from WV mine sites

    Wednesday, June 7 2017 6:44 PM EDT2017-06-07 22:44:50 GMT
    WEST VIRGINIA (WVNS) - State Troopers are asking for help from the community in an investigation into thefts at coal mines in Raleigh and Boone Counties.  The thefts happened at three different mine sites during the month of May.  The case is being investigated by the Whitesville Detachment of the State Police. Investigators said there are at least three individuals involved in stealing items from the mines.  They were caught on video taken on the mine property. The su...
    WEST VIRGINIA (WVNS) - State Troopers are asking for help from the community in an investigation into thefts at coal mines in Raleigh and Boone Counties.  The thefts happened at three different mine sites during the month of May.  The case is being investigated by the Whitesville Detachment of the State Police. Investigators said there are at least three individuals involved in stealing items from the mines.  They were caught on video taken on the mine property. The su...

  • Man and Woman Wanted After Using Stolen Credit Card in Kanawha County

    Man and Woman Wanted After Using Stolen Credit Card in Kanawha County

    Wednesday, June 7 2017 4:32 PM EDT2017-06-07 20:32:30 GMT

    KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - The Kanawha Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in determining the identities of a man and woman who used a stolen credit in Cross Lanes that was stolen from Elkview. On May 9th, a stolen credit card was used at the Walmart store in Cross Lanes, WV. The credit card was reported stolen from the Smith’s Grocery Store in Elkview, WV, on May 8th. Attached are photos of a male and a female who used the stolen credit card, and the vehicle ...

    KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - The Kanawha Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in determining the identities of a man and woman who used a stolen credit in Cross Lanes that was stolen from Elkview. On May 9th, a stolen credit card was used at the Walmart store in Cross Lanes, WV. The credit card was reported stolen from the Smith’s Grocery Store in Elkview, WV, on May 8th. Attached are photos of a male and a female who used the stolen credit card, and the vehicle ...

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

  • Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Monday, October 24 2016 3:31 PM EDT2016-10-24 19:31:36 GMT

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

  • List of events at the Rod Run & Doo Wop

    List of events at the Rod Run & Doo Wop

    Friday, October 7 2016 8:51 AM EDT2016-10-07 12:51:07 GMT

    Here's a list of all the events you can attend.

    Here's a list of all the events you can attend.

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • One Person Stabbed in Saint Albans

    One Person Stabbed in Saint Albans

    Wednesday, June 7 2017 11:39 PM EDT2017-06-08 03:39:50 GMT

    SAINT ALBANS, WV (WOWK) - One person has been stabbed in Saint Albans late Thursday evening. The stabbing occurred on the 60 block of McCormick Avenue in Saint Albans. According to dispatchers, a male called emergency services saying that he had been stabbed in the foot by a woman, who was intoxicated. The suspect is described as a white female with a pink shirt and blue jeans. The victim's injuries do not appear to be life-threatening. We will provide more information on th...

    SAINT ALBANS, WV (WOWK) - One person has been stabbed in Saint Albans late Thursday evening. The stabbing occurred on the 60 block of McCormick Avenue in Saint Albans. According to dispatchers, a male called emergency services saying that he had been stabbed in the foot by a woman, who was intoxicated. The suspect is described as a white female with a pink shirt and blue jeans. The victim's injuries do not appear to be life-threatening. We will provide more information on th...

  • Marco Polo: The App Naomi Jones Used Before She Was Murdered

    Marco Polo: The App Naomi Jones Used Before She Was Murdered

    Wednesday, June 7 2017 8:35 PM EDT2017-06-08 00:35:58 GMT
    PENSACOLA, FL (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff has revealed an app that might have contributed to the disappearance and death of 12-year-old Naomi Jones. At a press conference on Wednesday, Sheriff Morgan said the app “Marco Polo” was used by Jones to communicate with individuals that might be connected to her death by asphyxiation.  The exchanges on Jones’ accounts were said to be sexual in nature. Naomi Jones, 12, was found dead in a cree...
    PENSACOLA, FL (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff has revealed an app that might have contributed to the disappearance and death of 12-year-old Naomi Jones. At a press conference on Wednesday, Sheriff Morgan said the app “Marco Polo” was used by Jones to communicate with individuals that might be connected to her death by asphyxiation.  The exchanges on Jones’ accounts were said to be sexual in nature. Naomi Jones, 12, was found dead in a cree...

  • Family raising awareness after 2-year-old girl died from possible tick bite

    Family raising awareness after 2-year-old girl died from possible tick bite

    Wednesday, June 7 2017 9:00 AM EDT2017-06-07 13:00:49 GMT
    INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Family and friends of a 2-year-old girl from Plainfield are hoping to raise awareness after she died from what doctors believe to be Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it’s a tick borne disease which causes a bacterial infection. Right now family and friends told 24-Hour News 8 they’re waiting for autopsy results to confirm whether it was a tick bite that caused her death. A friend ...
    INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Family and friends of a 2-year-old girl from Plainfield are hoping to raise awareness after she died from what doctors believe to be Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it’s a tick borne disease which causes a bacterial infection. Right now family and friends told 24-Hour News 8 they’re waiting for autopsy results to confirm whether it was a tick bite that caused her death. A friend ...
    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.