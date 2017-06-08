Parkersburg Man Arrested for Sexually Abusing 6-Year-Old - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Parkersburg Man Arrested for Sexually Abusing 6-Year-Old

PARKERSBURG, WV - The Parkersburg Police Department have arrested a man who admitted to sexually abusing a 6-year-old girl.

According to a release, Jonathan Lee Keife, 34, of Parkersburg, admitted to sexually abusing the young girl on separate occasions after a complaint was filed with Child Protective Services and the Children's Advocacy Center. 

The events occurred during August 2016 in Parkersburg.

He is facing two counts of Sexual Abuse by Guardian, and is currently being held at North Central Regional Jail on $200,000 bond.

Additional charges may be filed at a later time.

