Man got child pregnant twice – at 10 and 11 years old in TN

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A man was convicted of impregnating a child when she was 10 and 11 years old, according to the Knox County District Attorney’s Office.

Trendell Ray Brady, 34, was convicted of two counts of rape of a child. Each count of rape of a child carries a punishment between 25-40 years. Prosecutors said they plan to ask for the maximum penalty of 80 years in prison without the possibility of parole.

“There are not enough years in prison Brady can serve to repair the damage that has been done,” said Knox County District Attorney Charme Allen. “However, I trust that the sentence in this case will ensure that Brady is never again able to harm a child.”

Allen’s office said beginning in 2003, when the victim was seven, Brady started dating a family member of the victim. They said Brady began to molest and sexually assault the victim in 2005 through 2010. When the victim was 10, prosecutors said she became pregnant.

Prosecutors said fetal DNA matched Brady. Months later, at 11, prosecutors said the victim became pregnant again and DNA evidence corroborated Brady was the father.

Allen’s office says the victim did not disclose what happened until 2015. Brady then admitted to investigators he had sex with the child. At trial, despite his confession and numerous admissions on recorded jail phone calls, prosecutors said Brady tried to blame his twin brother.

Sentencing for Brady is scheduled for July 20.

