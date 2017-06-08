Conference Committee Making Progress on WV Budget; Gov. Justice Testifies

The House-Senate Conference Committee is trying to find budget and revenue numbers that everyone can support. The latest sales tax increase would be to 6 and-a-half percent, and already there is division:

"We're looking for the out years. We certainly don't want to put folks, future legislators, in a deficit position," said State Sen. Roman Prezioso, (D) Minority Leader.

"It hurts our retail businesses that are on the borders. I mean we in the Eastern Panhandle as well as the Northern Panhandle, you can go, for me I can go 5 or 10 minutes and be in another state," said Del. John Overington, (R) Berkeley.

Still, the most controversial item is a proposed 20 percent income tax cut over three years. There would be provisions or triggers to stop it, if the economy tanks.

"Well essentially you'd have some sort of targets of either revenue or sales tax collections, that if met would trigger a decrease in the income tax," said State Sen. Ryan Ferns, (R) Majority Leader.

"I know a little bit about this stuff," said Gov. Jim Justice, (D) West Virginia.

Governor Justice made a rare appearance to testify before the committee. One item on the table is a tiered-coal severance tax. It would lower when the industry is down; and increase when times are good.

"More Severance Tax comes into the coffers, and that certainly helps. And that's what we are all after," said Bill Raney, West Virginia Coal Association.

The committees is also saying no to putting sales taxes on building contractor services.

"Since this latest budget proposal has a lot of moving parts, it's more than likely this special session will extend into next week," said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.