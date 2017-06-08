Kanawha County Schools to Extend School Days by 30 Minutes - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Kanawha County Schools to Extend School Days by 30 Minutes

Posted: Updated:
By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - The Communications Director for Kanawha County Schools has confirmed that Kanawha County Schools will extend their school days by 30 minutes beginning with this upcoming school year. 

The Communications Director says more information will be available as to the reasoning behind the decision tomorrow.

We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

