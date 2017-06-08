Surplus state property available at discounted prices - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Surplus state property available at discounted prices

DUNBAR, WV -

These days many people are looking for great deals and a way to get more for less. 

The West Virginia State Agency for Surplus Property hosted a Customer Appreciation Day Thursday by extending their hours.

Items for sale at the facility daily include everything from furniture to vehicles. The agency is hoping more people will stop by and see what they have to offer. 

The West Virginia State Agency for Surplus Property is open daily from 8:30am to 4:30pm. The facility is at 2700 Charles Avenue in Dunbar, WV. 

