Water Line Break in Kanawha County

By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
CROSS LANES, WV (WOWK) - A water line break has caused an inconvenience for drivers in Cross Lanes Thursday evening.

The water line bust occurred on Cadle Drive, near the Walgreen's, in Cross Lanes shortly before 6 p.m.

Laura Jordan, of West Virginia American Water, says that a crew is aware of the incident and is working to get the break fixed as soon as possible

We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

