33 People Arrested for Involvement in Oxycodone Distribution

Kanawha County Schools to Extend School Days by 30 Minutes Kanawha County Schools to Extend School Days by 30 Minutes MGN Online KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - The Communications Director for Kanawha County Schools has confirmed that Kanawha County Schools will extend their school days by 30 minutes beginning with this upcoming school year. The Communications Director says more information will be available as to the reasoning behind the decision tomorrow. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

Baby found 'shaking' in car at Upstate Walmart, caution urged for parents Baby found 'shaking' in car at Upstate Walmart, caution urged for parents SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Police are investigating after a baby was left inside a car outside a Walmart in Spartanburg. As we approach the hottest time of the year, child safety advocates say this highlights a serious issue. KidsAndCars.org reports more than 800 children have died from heat stroke in hot cars since 1990, including nine children so far this year. "I have four children," William McLean said. "I would never leave… I've...

Supermarket massacre shooter left chilling online trail Supermarket massacre shooter left chilling online trail Authorities: 4 people dead in a murder-suicide in a northeast Pennsylvania supermarket.

Man got child pregnant twice – at 10 and 11 years old in TN Man got child pregnant twice – at 10 and 11 years old in TN KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A man was convicted of impregnating a child when she was 10 and 11 years old, according to the Knox County District Attorney's Office. Trendell Ray Brady, 34, was convicted of two counts of rape of a child. Each count of rape of a child carries a punishment between 25-40 years. Prosecutors said they plan to ask for the maximum penalty of 80 years in prison without the possibility of parole. "There are not enough years in prison Brady can s...

One Person Stabbed in Saint Albans One Person Stabbed in Saint Albans SAINT ALBANS, WV (WOWK) - One person has been stabbed in Saint Albans late Thursday evening. The stabbing occurred on the 60 block of McCormick Avenue in Saint Albans. According to dispatchers, a male called emergency services saying that he had been stabbed in the foot by a woman, who was intoxicated. The suspect is described as a white female with a pink shirt and blue jeans. The victim's injuries do not appear to be life-threatening. We will provide more information on th...

Dozens of New Mine Jobs in West Virginia Dozens of New Mine Jobs in West Virginia RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Marfork Coal Company, an affiliate of Alpha Natural Resources is expected to create more than 50 jobs with the opening of a new underground mine near Pettus, West Virginia. According to a release, Panther Eagle Mine, which will begin production as early as July, has more than 8.8 million tons of metallurgical reserves, the type of coal used in steel-making. To staff the operation, the company will hold several job fairs throughout June to hire for th...

Marco Polo: The App Naomi Jones Used Before She Was Murdered Marco Polo: The App Naomi Jones Used Before She Was Murdered PENSACOLA, FL (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff has revealed an app that might have contributed to the disappearance and death of 12-year-old Naomi Jones. At a press conference on Wednesday, Sheriff Morgan said the app "Marco Polo" was used by Jones to communicate with individuals that might be connected to her death by asphyxiation. The exchanges on Jones' accounts were said to be sexual in nature. Naomi Jones, 12, was found dead in a cree...

Family raising awareness after 2-year-old girl died from possible tick bite Family raising awareness after 2-year-old girl died from possible tick bite INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Family and friends of a 2-year-old girl from Plainfield are hoping to raise awareness after she died from what doctors believe to be Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it's a tick borne disease which causes a bacterial infection. Right now family and friends told 24-Hour News 8 they're waiting for autopsy results to confirm whether it was a tick bite that caused her death. A friend ...

Family wants Court to reconsider pricey speeding ticket Family wants Court to reconsider pricey speeding ticket EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) – A Columbia County family wants court officials to take another look at speeding fines assessed from a traffic violation. Parents of a teenager told the news station that their daughter was slapped with a speeding ticket fine higher than what most people normally see. Eight months after getting a license, Talia Harvey is dealing with not just a speeding ticket, but a very pricey one. "I kind of misjudged how fast I was going," th...