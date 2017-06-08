Birth Control Packaging Mistake Could Result in Unintended Pregnancy

The testimony of former FBI Director James distracted many people throughout the day on June 8, 2017. 13 News caught up with people around downtown Charleston to hear what they thought about it. "It’s just a mess honestly, I’d just like for somebody to be truthful," said Brandi Keaton. "There’s a lot of tension, it's just they don’t know who to trust now," said Marquel Jennings. Surrounding the whole situation between President Donald...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - The Communications Director for Kanawha County Schools has confirmed that Kanawha County Schools will extend their school days by 30 minutes beginning with this upcoming school year. The Communications Director says more information will be available as to the reasoning behind the decision tomorrow. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.
EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) – A Columbia County family wants court officials to take another look at speeding fines assessed from a traffic violation. Parents of a teenager told the news station that their daughter was slapped with a speeding ticket fine higher than what most people normally see. Eight months after getting a license, Talia Harvey is dealing with not just a speeding ticket, but a very pricey one. “I kind of misjudged how fast I was going,” th...
Harley-Davidson is recalling about 46,000 motorcycles in the U.S. because an oil line can come loose, spewing oil into the path of the rear tire.
Kroger is recalling 12oz bags of Simple Truth Dry Roasted Macadamia Nuts due to potential Listeria contamination. According to Kroger, a supplier reported the nuts may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. The product comes in a 12 ounce, clear plastic package marked with an expiration date of May 02, 2...
Kroger is recalling Kroger Yellow Sponge Cake Dessert Cups sold in its stores.
Graco Children’s Products Inc. (Graco) has issued a recall of more than 25,000 car seats.
No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.
The packages were shipped to retail locations nationwide.
The company has not received any complaints in relation to these products
Unilever is voluntarily recalling certain boxes of Ben & Jerry’s Chocolate Fudge Brownie Pint Slices.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
About 1,300 women filled the West Virginia Culture Center for Girls Night Out 2016 on August 13, 2016 raising money for the YWCA.
The Dress for Success River Cities hosted their 4th annual Power Walk, 5K Run, and Stiletto Stroll on Saturday, May 21, 2016 at Ritter Park in Huntington, WV. Here are some pictures from the event.
SAINT ALBANS, WV (WOWK) - One person has been stabbed in Saint Albans late Thursday evening. The stabbing occurred on the 60 block of McCormick Avenue in Saint Albans. According to dispatchers, a male called emergency services saying that he had been stabbed in the foot by a woman, who was intoxicated. The suspect is described as a white female with a pink shirt and blue jeans. The victim's injuries do not appear to be life-threatening. We will provide more information on th...
EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) – A Columbia County family wants court officials to take another look at speeding fines assessed from a traffic violation. Parents of a teenager told the news station that their daughter was slapped with a speeding ticket fine higher than what most people normally see. Eight months after getting a license, Talia Harvey is dealing with not just a speeding ticket, but a very pricey one. “I kind of misjudged how fast I was going,” th...
