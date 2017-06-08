Local reaction to Comey testimony

The testimony of former FBI Director James distracted many people throughout the day on June 8, 2017. 13 News caught up with people around downtown Charleston to hear what they thought about it.

"It’s just a mess honestly, I’d just like for somebody to be truthful," said Brandi Keaton.

"There’s a lot of tension, it's just they don’t know who to trust now," said Marquel Jennings.

Surrounding the whole situation between President Donald Trump and Comey, people walking around Charleston didn't know who to believe. For some it even caught their attention while at work.

"I almost started not to go to the meeting, that’s how much i wanted to watch it," said Patti Hamilton.

Part of the reason she says she’s so interested in the investigation is because her dad was once and FBI agent.

"It’s an agency I’ve always looked up to and so I tend to have a trust in them until something proves otherwise," she said.

Some think this issue has been a distraction from other problems facing the country they want to see D.C. lawmakers pay more attention to.

"With healthcare not really focusing on that, just making sure that everyone can be insured that needs to be insured," said Keaton.

Everyone agreed they just want to see investigators get to the bottom of it.

"I just hope that Congress and the justice system find what they need to find," said Jennings.

"It takes me back to my much younger years when the Watergate hearings were going on, there’s just a great deal of interest in this," said Hamilton.