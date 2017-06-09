More News More>>

High school bars Marine from graduation day over uniform A Marine was turned away from his high school graduation ceremony in Indiana this week when he showed up in his dress blues instead of the standard cap and gown. The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports Jacob Stanley graduated from Crown Point High School in December and joined the Marines. He completed boot camp last week and flew home for Tuesday's ceremony. School principal Chip Petit tells the newspaper tradition calls for all stu...

Local reaction to Comey testimony The testimony of former FBI Director James distracted many people throughout the day on June 8, 2017. 13 News caught up with people around downtown Charleston to hear what they thought about it. "It's just a mess honestly, I'd just like for somebody to be truthful," said Brandi Keaton. "There's a lot of tension, it's just they don't know who to trust now," said Marquel Jennings. Surrounding the whole situation between President Donald...

Birth Control Packaging Mistake Could Result in Unintended Pregnancy A birth control packaging mix-up could lead to unintended pregnancies. Lupin Pharmaceuticals recently announced a recall of Mibelas 24 Fe (Norethindrone Acetate and Ethinyl Estradiol 1 mg/0.02 mg chewable and ferrous fumarate 75 mg) tablets. A complaint to the company revealed a packaging error where the blister was rotated 180 degrees within the wallet, reversing the weekly tablet orientation and making the lot number and expiration date no longer visible. As a result of the error...

UPDATE: Kanawha County Schools to Reexamine 30 Minute Extension KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - The Communications Director for Kanawha County Schools has confirmed that Kanawha County Schools will extend their school days by 30 minutes beginning with this upcoming school year. The Communications Director says more information will be available as to the reasoning behind the decision tomorrow. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

Boy's Toy From Vending Machine Contains Cocaine LOS ANGELES, CA - The Los Angeles Times reports a boy hoping to get a toy from a vending machine was left with a putty ball full of cocaine. After the boy's discovery, his mother called police. The vending machine was later found to have 136 grams of cocaine inside, bundled into other little packages. Police are urging other restaurants that use vending machines distributed by Snack Time Vending company to remove them and call detectives immediately.

Dozens of New Mine Jobs in West Virginia RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Marfork Coal Company, an affiliate of Alpha Natural Resources is expected to create more than 50 jobs with the opening of a new underground mine near Pettus, West Virginia. According to a release, Panther Eagle Mine, which will begin production as early as July, has more than 8.8 million tons of metallurgical reserves, the type of coal used in steel-making. To staff the operation, the company will hold several job fairs throughout June to hire for th...

Boy, 10, with life-threatening illness granted wish to meet April the giraffe HARPURSVILLE, NY (INSIDE EDITION) — A 10-year-old Ohio boy who suffers from a life-threatening seizure disorder got the opportunity of a lifetime as he met his favorite animal and the world's most beloved viral star — April the giraffe. It was a day Alex Johnson won't soon forget as the Make-A-Wish Foundation granted his desire to meet the giraffe after he and more than a million others waited for the animal to give birth earlier this year. Johnson, who ...

Truck driver loses load of beer all over highway Truck driver loses load of beer all over highway TEMPE, AZ. (WFLA) – Police in Arizona said a truck driver lost control on a highway ramp on Wednesday and dumped a load of beer on the side of the road. Cans of Bud Light were broken all over the ground after the top of the truck opened up. The driver of the truck was injured, but is expected to be okay. TEMPE, AZ. (WFLA) – Police in Arizona said a truck driver lost control on a highway ramp on Wednesday and dumped a load of beer on the side of the road. Cans of Bud Light were broken all over the ground after the top of the truck opened up. The driver of the truck was injured, but is expected to be okay.