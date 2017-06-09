3 Arrested on Meth Trafficking Charges in Martin County

Three people were arrested Thursday night in Martin County after a traffic stop yielded drugs and cash.
The company says it is actively working with the social media site and domain service providers to address the concern.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - The Kanawha Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in determining the identities of a man and woman who used a stolen credit in Cross Lanes that was stolen from Elkview. On May 9th, a stolen credit card was used at the Walmart store in Cross Lanes, WV. The credit card was reported stolen from the Smith’s Grocery Store in Elkview, WV, on May 8th. Attached are photos of a male and a female who used the stolen credit card, and the vehicle ...
His trial for assaulting Sen. Richard Ojeda last May at a political cookout in Logan County was scheduled to begin Monday.
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - A Huntington man has been arrested on a felony and misdemeanor charge after having sexual encounters with a runaway girl from Chicago, Illinois. The 16-year-old victim from Chicago, Illinois stated in an interview that she met 39-year-old David Pelfrey, of Huntington, on the internet. She then traveled to West Virginia to stay with Pelfrey and role play various sexual encounters. While doing so, Pelfrey was aware of the victim selling herself to ot...
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
About 1,300 women filled the West Virginia Culture Center for Girls Night Out 2016 on August 13, 2016 raising money for the YWCA.
The Dress for Success River Cities hosted their 4th annual Power Walk, 5K Run, and Stiletto Stroll on Saturday, May 21, 2016 at Ritter Park in Huntington, WV. Here are some pictures from the event.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - The Communications Director for Kanawha County Schools has confirmed that Kanawha County Schools will extend their school days by 30 minutes beginning with this upcoming school year. The Communications Director says more information will be available as to the reasoning behind the decision tomorrow. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.
Police believe the girl was born within 24 hours of being found.
A Marine was turned away from his high school graduation ceremony in Indiana this week when he showed up in his dress blues instead of the standard cap and gown. The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports Jacob Stanley graduated from Crown Point High School in December and joined the Marines. He completed boot camp last week and flew home for Tuesday’s ceremony. School principal Chip Petit tells the newspaper tradition calls for all stu...
MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. (AP) -- A Florida man wanted to go to Hooters so badly that authorities say he told 911 dispatchers he needed a ride to the restaurant because his grandmother had just suffered a stroke in the parking lot. Instead, 28-year-old Jonathan Hinkle got a ride to the Brevard County Jail Tuesday night after deputies searched for three hours for his grandmother. When they finally found her at another location, she said she hasn't had a stroke or asked anyone for help. Ne...
