3 Arrested on Meth Trafficking Charges in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, KY - Three people were arrested Thursday night in Martin County after a traffic stop yielded drugs and cash.

According to a criminal complaint, Melissa McCoy, Lacy Pack, and Jordan Stamperd were arrested after an Martin County Sheriff's Deputy noticed a passenger throw trash out of the window.

A K9 unit was requested to the scene after one of the passengers appeared to be under the influence. 

While an officer was checking the licenses of the passengers, McCoy admitted that she had hidden a bag of methamphetamine inside of a bodily cavity. 

Police say the meth weighed a total 5.5 grams. 

They also seized digital scales, needles, and over $1,000 in cash.

McCoy, Pack, and Stamperd are each being charged with 1st degree trafficking in a controlled substance. 

They are currently being held at the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center. 

