Family warns others after four-year-old dies from ‘dry drowning’

HOUSTON (WCMH) — A family in Texas is speaking out after they lost their son to suspected ‘dry drowning.’

Four-year-old Francisco Delgado filled his lungs with fluid while swimming and died the next day, KTRK reported.

“He was just a normal healthy baby boy,” said Francisco’s mother, Tara Delgado. “He touched so many hearts, if you didn’t know baby Frankie, you would by the time he left. You would know him because he was gonna impact your heart.”

Francisco went swimming with his family at the Texas City Dike over the Memorial Day weekend.

The next day, his family said he complained about stomach issues and diarrhea. Saturday morning, he complained about his shoulders hurting.

“Out of nowhere he just woke up and he said ‘ahhhh’ and he took his last breath. I didn’t know what to do no more,” said Francisco’s father.

Doctors say children can die from drowning hours after contact with water, sometimes without showing symptoms first.

“Don’t take anything for granted, if someone doesn’t feel good enough, if he has diarrhea, take him to the doctor. Tell him to find out what’s really wrong, I didn’t know what was wrong with him, I thought it was just normal,” said Frankie’s father.