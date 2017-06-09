Police searching for missing elderly man with Alzheimer's in Huntington Police searching for missing elderly man with Alzheimer's in Huntington CABELL COUNTY, WV - Cabell County 911 tells 13 News that crews are searching for a missing elderly man in the Hughes Branch Road area of Huntington this afternoon. According to dispatchers, the man is believed to have Alzheimer's. The missing person's report came in at 11:30 a.m. The Cabell County Sheriff's Office and Milton Police Department are on the scene. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update you with the latest information. CABELL COUNTY, WV - Cabell County 911 tells 13 News that crews are searching for a missing elderly man in the Hughes Branch Road area of Huntington this afternoon. According to dispatchers, the man is believed to have Alzheimer's. The missing person's report came in at 11:30 a.m. The Cabell County Sheriff's Office and Milton Police Department are on the scene. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update you with the latest information.

Water Line Break in Kanawha County
CROSS LANES, WV (WOWK) - A water line break has caused an inconvenience for drivers in Cross Lanes Thursday evening. The water line bust occurred on Cadle Drive, near the Walgreen's, in Cross Lanes shortly before 6 p.m. Laura Jordan, of West Virginia American Water, says that a crew is aware of the incident and is working to get the break fixed as soon as possible We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

One Person Stabbed in Saint Albans
SAINT ALBANS, WV (WOWK) - One person has been stabbed in Saint Albans late Thursday evening. The stabbing occurred on the 60 block of McCormick Avenue in Saint Albans. According to dispatchers, a male called emergency services saying that he had been stabbed in the foot by a woman, who was intoxicated. The suspect is described as a white female with a pink shirt and blue jeans. The victim's injuries do not appear to be life-threatening. We will provide more information on th...

Update: Woman Shoots Boyfriend in Huntington, Nearly 80
Shortly before 5 p.m., police responded to a call of a reported shooting. The incident occurred in the 3000 Block of Washington Blvd. Dispatch informs us that the victim is the party who called 911 for assistance. Right now this is believed to be the result of a domestic dispute between a man and a woman.

Marco Polo: The App Naomi Jones Used Before She Was Murdered
PENSACOLA, FL (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff has revealed an app that might have contributed to the disappearance and death of 12-year-old Naomi Jones. At a press conference on Wednesday, Sheriff Morgan said the app "Marco Polo" was used by Jones to communicate with individuals that might be connected to her death by asphyxiation. The exchanges on Jones' accounts were said to be sexual in nature. Naomi Jones, 12, was found dead in a cree...

Update: Search continues for missing boater from Braxton County
BRAXTON COUNTY, WV - Law Enforcement with the French Creek District of the Division of Natural Resources are continuing their search for a missing person in the Sutton Lake area today. According to a representative with the DNR, a 63-year-old man from the Sutton area is believed to be missing after he didn't return from a boating trip yesterday. Divers have been searching the area for any indication of his whereabouts. The identity of the missing man has not been released at ...

Police Seek Public's Help Finding Missing KY Teenager
JOHNSON COUNTY, KY (WOWK) - The Johnson County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in locating a missing teenager. Kacie Nicole Justice, 17, was last seen by family members at approximately 1:30 a.m. on June 4th. She is from the Stambaugh, Kentucky area. She was last seen wearing a blue UK hoodie with pink lettering and black converse shoes. She has brown, hazel eyes, and waist length brown hair and weighs approximately 135 lbs. If anyone has any information of her where...

Body identified after discovered in Huntington alley
Cabell County 911 confirms that a dead body was discovered earlier today in Huntington. The body was discovered in an alley on Lincoln Avenue off 9th Avenue and 26th Street in Huntington. The body of an African-American male was found near a garage in the alley. There is no details on how thew man died and Huntington Police are currently investigating. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

Crews respond to exploding trailer hauling pork in Clay County
CLAY COUNTY, WV - Crews responded to tractor-trailer fire involving an explosion in Newton early this morning. The accident occurred near the 31 mile marker of I-79 Southbound. Upon arrival, crews discovered a box trailer hauling ground pork on fire. According to the Newton Volunteer Fire Department, multiple crews were on the scene for roughly 2 and a half hours before the Department of Highways took over. No injuries were reported due to the accident. Clendenin and Big Ot...