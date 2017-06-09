3 Florida beaches closed after high levels of fecal bacteria fou - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

3 Florida beaches closed after high levels of fecal bacteria found in water

Posted: Updated:
By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
Connect

ST. PETERSBURG, FL (WFLA) – The City of St. Petersburg has closed three beaches after high levels of fecal bacteria were found in the water.

Recent samplings of the three local waterways detected levels of 71 or greater Enterococci bacteria per 100 milliliters of marine water at the following beaches:

  • Northshore Beach
  • Maximo Beach
  • Lassing Park

City officials believe runoff from recent rains has affected the water. They are advising visitors to not swim until they can determine whether the water is safe.

The city claims Public Works officials are sampling waterways more often in an efforts “to better inform and educate residents about their valuable.”

To find out more information about the testing an the potential dangers of poor water quality, check out http://www.stpete.org/water/waterquality.php

  • More NewsMore>>

  • State Police Seek Public's Help in Finding Wanted Kanawha County Man

    State Police Seek Public's Help in Finding Wanted Kanawha County Man

    Friday, June 9 2017 3:27 PM EDT2017-06-09 19:27:56 GMT
    KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Have you seen this man? West Virginia State Police is seeking the public's assistance in locating Robert Franklin Kirk, age 37. Kirk is from the 2500 block of 2nd Avenue in East Bank, West Virginia, and was involved in a domestic-related incident Friday morning. State Police have not been able to locate Kirk, and could use some help. Please contact the Quincy Detachment at 304-949-3136 if you have information.
    KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Have you seen this man? West Virginia State Police is seeking the public's assistance in locating Robert Franklin Kirk, age 37. Kirk is from the 2500 block of 2nd Avenue in East Bank, West Virginia, and was involved in a domestic-related incident Friday morning. State Police have not been able to locate Kirk, and could use some help. Please contact the Quincy Detachment at 304-949-3136 if you have information.

  • 3 Florida beaches closed after high levels of fecal bacteria found in water

    3 Florida beaches closed after high levels of fecal bacteria found in water

    Friday, June 9 2017 2:35 PM EDT2017-06-09 18:35:29 GMT
    ST. PETERSBURG, FL (WFLA) – The City of St. Petersburg has closed three beaches after high levels of fecal bacteria were found in the water. Recent samplings of the three local waterways detected levels of 71 or greater Enterococci bacteria per 100 milliliters of marine water at the following beaches: Northshore Beach Maximo Beach Lassing Park City officials believe runoff from recent rains has affected the water. They are advising visitors to not swim until they can det...
    ST. PETERSBURG, FL (WFLA) – The City of St. Petersburg has closed three beaches after high levels of fecal bacteria were found in the water. Recent samplings of the three local waterways detected levels of 71 or greater Enterococci bacteria per 100 milliliters of marine water at the following beaches: Northshore Beach Maximo Beach Lassing Park City officials believe runoff from recent rains has affected the water. They are advising visitors to not swim until they can det...

  • Family warns others after four-year-old dies from ‘dry drowning’

    Family warns others after four-year-old dies from ‘dry drowning’

    Friday, June 9 2017 12:28 PM EDT2017-06-09 16:28:28 GMT

    The child went swimming with his family over the Memorial Day weekend.

    The child went swimming with his family over the Memorial Day weekend.

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

  • Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Monday, October 24 2016 3:31 PM EDT2016-10-24 19:31:36 GMT

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

  • List of events at the Rod Run & Doo Wop

    List of events at the Rod Run & Doo Wop

    Friday, October 7 2016 8:51 AM EDT2016-10-07 12:51:07 GMT

    Here's a list of all the events you can attend.

    Here's a list of all the events you can attend.

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Birth Control Packaging Mistake Could Result in Unintended Pregnancy

    Birth Control Packaging Mistake Could Result in Unintended Pregnancy

    Thursday, June 8 2017 10:13 PM EDT2017-06-09 02:13:01 GMT
    A birth control packaging mix-up could lead to unintended pregnancies. Lupin Pharmaceuticals recently announced a recall of Mibelas 24 Fe (Norethindrone Acetate and Ethinyl Estradiol 1 mg/0.02 mg chewable and ferrous fumarate 75 mg) tablets. A complaint to the company revealed a packaging error where the blister was rotated 180 degrees within the wallet, reversing the weekly tablet orientation and making the lot number and expiration date no longer visible. As a result of the error...
    A birth control packaging mix-up could lead to unintended pregnancies. Lupin Pharmaceuticals recently announced a recall of Mibelas 24 Fe (Norethindrone Acetate and Ethinyl Estradiol 1 mg/0.02 mg chewable and ferrous fumarate 75 mg) tablets. A complaint to the company revealed a packaging error where the blister was rotated 180 degrees within the wallet, reversing the weekly tablet orientation and making the lot number and expiration date no longer visible. As a result of the error...

  • Man got child pregnant twice – at 10 and 11 years old in TN

    Man got child pregnant twice – at 10 and 11 years old in TN

    Thursday, June 8 2017 5:44 PM EDT2017-06-08 21:44:54 GMT
    KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A man was convicted of impregnating a child when she was 10 and 11 years old, according to the Knox County District Attorney’s Office. Trendell Ray Brady, 34, was convicted of two counts of rape of a child. Each count of rape of a child carries a punishment between 25-40 years. Prosecutors said they plan to ask for the maximum penalty of 80 years in prison without the possibility of parole. “There are not enough years in prison Brady can s...
    KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A man was convicted of impregnating a child when she was 10 and 11 years old, according to the Knox County District Attorney’s Office. Trendell Ray Brady, 34, was convicted of two counts of rape of a child. Each count of rape of a child carries a punishment between 25-40 years. Prosecutors said they plan to ask for the maximum penalty of 80 years in prison without the possibility of parole. “There are not enough years in prison Brady can s...

  • Abandoned baby found inside Jonas Brothers backpack

    Abandoned baby found inside Jonas Brothers backpack

    Friday, June 9 2017 10:11 AM EDT2017-06-09 14:11:38 GMT

    Police believe the girl was born within 24 hours of being found.

    Police believe the girl was born within 24 hours of being found.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.