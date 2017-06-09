WV Parkways Authority paving project could alter travel starting Monday

The West Virginia Parkways Authority has to do some paving work starting with the ramp at exit 95 southbound. The work will happen during the overnight hours between 7pm and 7am. It will be open during the day. Paving will only happen Monday through Thursday. The agency plans to have numerous signs out telling motorists how and when to detour as they move through the various phases of the project.

"If you are coming east out of Charleston and you are wanting to go to Kanawha City there is going to be a message board posted near Greenbrier Street saying 'hey you are going to have to take the 35th Street Bridge or exit 98 to access Route 61 and get up into Kanawha City,'" explained Greg Barr with the West Virginia Parkways Authority, highlighting how the first detour will work.

To learn more about the project, detours and closures check the Parkways Authority website daily. After they finish paving the southbound ramp they will move on to another section of the project. They'll be posting daily updates at the top of their homepage. Here is the link: http://www.transportation.wv.gov/turnpike

Work is expected to be complete by June 23 weather permitting.