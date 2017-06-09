WV Court: Drugs in newborn's system shows abuse WV Court: Drugs in newborn's system shows abuse CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia's highest court has ruled that evidence of illicit drugs in a newborn's umbilical cord is sufficient to bring a child abuse proceeding against the mother and the father who knew about her drug use. The Supreme Court says state law clearly seeks to protect a threatened or harmed child from the person inflicting the injury or one failing to meet the child's needs. The case concerns a baby born prematurely in ... CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia's highest court has ruled that evidence of illicit drugs in a newborn's umbilical cord is sufficient to bring a child abuse proceeding against the mother and the father who knew about her drug use. The Supreme Court says state law clearly seeks to protect a threatened or harmed child from the person inflicting the injury or one failing to meet the child's needs. The case concerns a baby born prematurely in ...

State Police Seek Public's Help in Finding Wanted Kanawha County Man
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Have you seen this man? West Virginia State Police is seeking the public's assistance in locating Robert Franklin Kirk, age 37. Kirk is from the 2500 block of 2nd Avenue in East Bank, West Virginia, and was involved in a domestic-related incident Friday morning. State Police have not been able to locate Kirk, and could use some help. Please contact the Quincy Detachment at 304-949-3136 if you have information.

33 People Arrested for Involvement in Oxycodone Distribution
WEST VIRGINIA (WBOY) - The U.S. Attorney's Office held a press conference Thursday to announce the arrest of 33 people involved in oxycodone distribution. Indictments were unsealed alleging that a group of individuals from Michigan and West Virginia conspired with one another to operate an oxycodone distribution operation in the region, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. Many of the defendants were taken into custody Thursday during a multi-agency arrest operation led by the M...

Man got child pregnant twice – at 10 and 11 years old in TN
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A man was convicted of impregnating a child when she was 10 and 11 years old, according to the Knox County District Attorney's Office. Trendell Ray Brady, 34, was convicted of two counts of rape of a child. Each count of rape of a child carries a punishment between 25-40 years. Prosecutors said they plan to ask for the maximum penalty of 80 years in prison without the possibility of parole. "There are not enough years in prison Brady can s...

Parkersburg Man Arrested for Sexually Abusing 6-Year-Old
PARKERSBURG, WV - The Parkersburg Police Department have arrested a man who admitted to sexually abusing a 6-year-old girl. According to a release, Jonathan Lee Keife, 34, of Parkersburg, admitted to sexually abusing the young girl on separate occasions after a complaint was filed with Child Protective Services and the Children's Advocacy Center. The events occurred during August 2016 in Parkersburg. He is facing two counts of Sexual Abuse by Guardian, and is currently being ...

Baby found 'shaking' in car at Upstate Walmart, caution urged for parents
SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Police are investigating after a baby was left inside a car outside a Walmart in Spartanburg. As we approach the hottest time of the year, child safety advocates say this highlights a serious issue. KidsAndCars.org reports more than 800 children have died from heat stroke in hot cars since 1990, including nine children so far this year. "I have four children," William McLean said. "I would never leave… I've...

State Police investigate thefts from WV mine sites
WEST VIRGINIA (WVNS) - State Troopers are asking for help from the community in an investigation into thefts at coal mines in Raleigh and Boone Counties. The thefts happened at three different mine sites during the month of May. The case is being investigated by the Whitesville Detachment of the State Police. Investigators said there are at least three individuals involved in stealing items from the mines. They were caught on video taken on the mine property. The su...