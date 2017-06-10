More News More>>

Batman's Adam West Dead At 88 Batman's Adam West Dead At 88 Multiple news agencies are reporting that Batman's Adam West has died. West reportedly succumbed to his battle with leukemia. Batman, dead at 88. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

Free Fishing Weekend Kicks off June 10 and 11 Free Fishing Weekend Kicks off June 10 and 11 WEST VIRGINIA (WVNS) - Free Fishing Weekend will give West Virginians and tourists alike the opportunity to experience one of the state's most widely enjoyed past-times. This event is part of National Fishing and Boating Week and is meant to promote outdoor recreation across the country. This weekend, beginners and experienced fisherman alike can cast a line at any fishing hole of their choosing in West Virginia without purchasing a fishing license. Bill O'Neal has been fishing for ...

State Police Seek Public's Help in Finding Wanted Kanawha County Man State Police Seek Public's Help in Finding Wanted Kanawha County Man KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Have you seen this man? West Virginia State Police is seeking the public's assistance in locating Robert Franklin Kirk, age 37. Kirk is from the 2500 block of 2nd Avenue in East Bank, West Virginia, and was involved in a domestic-related incident Friday morning. State Police have not been able to locate Kirk, and could use some help. Please contact the Quincy Detachment at 304-949-3136 if you have information.

3 Florida beaches closed after high levels of fecal bacteria found in water 3 Florida beaches closed after high levels of fecal bacteria found in water ST. PETERSBURG, FL (WFLA) – The City of St. Petersburg has closed three beaches after high levels of fecal bacteria were found in the water. Recent samplings of the three local waterways detected levels of 71 or greater Enterococci bacteria per 100 milliliters of marine water at the following beaches: Northshore Beach Maximo Beach Lassing Park City officials believe runoff from recent rains has affected the water. They are advising visitors to not swim until they can det...

High school bars Marine from graduation day over uniform High school bars Marine from graduation day over uniform A Marine was turned away from his high school graduation ceremony in Indiana this week when he showed up in his dress blues instead of the standard cap and gown. The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports Jacob Stanley graduated from Crown Point High School in December and joined the Marines. He completed boot camp last week and flew home for Tuesday's ceremony. School principal Chip Petit tells the newspaper tradition calls for all stu...

Local reaction to Comey testimony Local reaction to Comey testimony The testimony of former FBI Director James distracted many people throughout the day on June 8, 2017. 13 News caught up with people around downtown Charleston to hear what they thought about it. "It's just a mess honestly, I'd just like for somebody to be truthful," said Brandi Keaton. "There's a lot of tension, it's just they don't know who to trust now," said Marquel Jennings. Surrounding the whole situation between President Donald...