Former West Virginia Judge And Senator Has Passed Away HARPERS FERRY, W.Va. (AP) - John Yoder, a West Virginia circuit court judge and former state senator, died on Friday, according to a statement from the state Supreme Court. Yoder, a native of Kansas, was circuit judge for the 23rd Judicial Circuit, which includes Berkeley, Jefferson and Morgan counties. The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports (bit.ly/2spdJXh) he practiced law in Harpers Ferry for 23 years.

Batman's Adam West Dead At 88 Multiple news agencies are reporting that Batman's Adam West has died. West reportedly succumbed to his battle with leukemia. Batman, dead at 88. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

Ever Wanted To Live In Two Nations At Once? Here's Your Chance BEEBE PLAIN, Vt. (AP) -- For sale: A 1782 fixer-upper with thick granite walls, 1950s decor, and armed 24-hour security provided by both Canada and the United States of America. The almost 7,000-square-foot house, cut into five currently vacant apartments, is on a lot of less than a quarter-acre that, along with the building itself, straddles the border between Beebe Plain, Vermont, and Stanstead, Quebec. Selling a home in two countries is proving to be a challenge for the couple wh...

Free Fishing Weekend Kicks off June 10 and 11 WEST VIRGINIA (WVNS) - Free Fishing Weekend will give West Virginians and tourists alike the opportunity to experience one of the state's most widely enjoyed past-times. This event is part of National Fishing and Boating Week and is meant to promote outdoor recreation across the country. This weekend, beginners and experienced fisherman alike can cast a line at any fishing hole of their choosing in West Virginia without purchasing a fishing license. Bill O'Neal has been fishing for ...

State Police Seek Public's Help in Finding Wanted Kanawha County Man KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Have you seen this man? West Virginia State Police is seeking the public's assistance in locating Robert Franklin Kirk, age 37. Kirk is from the 2500 block of 2nd Avenue in East Bank, West Virginia, and was involved in a domestic-related incident Friday morning. State Police have not been able to locate Kirk, and could use some help. Please contact the Quincy Detachment at 304-949-3136 if you have information.

3 Florida beaches closed after high levels of fecal bacteria found in water ST. PETERSBURG, FL (WFLA) – The City of St. Petersburg has closed three beaches after high levels of fecal bacteria were found in the water. Recent samplings of the three local waterways detected levels of 71 or greater Enterococci bacteria per 100 milliliters of marine water at the following beaches: Northshore Beach Maximo Beach Lassing Park City officials believe runoff from recent rains has affected the water. They are advising visitors to not swim until they can det...