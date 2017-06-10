Geese Dump Droppings On Disneyland Guests, Hitting 17 People

Most Popular Stories Most Popular Stories More>>

Mid-State Ford Engulfed in Flames in Summersville Mid-State Ford Engulfed in Flames in Summersville SUMMERSVILLE, WV (WOWK) - The Mid-State Ford vehicle dealership in Summersville has caught ablaze and is a fully-engulfed fire. The fire was reported just before 9 p.m. at the dealership on Arbuckle Road in Summersville. 5 fire departments are responding to the scene, including Summersville, Kessler, Wilderness, and Nettie. We have a crew headed to the scene and will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

3 Florida beaches closed after high levels of fecal bacteria found in water 3 Florida beaches closed after high levels of fecal bacteria found in water ST. PETERSBURG, FL (WFLA) – The City of St. Petersburg has closed three beaches after high levels of fecal bacteria were found in the water. Recent samplings of the three local waterways detected levels of 71 or greater Enterococci bacteria per 100 milliliters of marine water at the following beaches: Northshore Beach Maximo Beach Lassing Park City officials believe runoff from recent rains has affected the water. They are advising visitors to not swim until they can det...

Two children dead after being left in car for more than 15 hours Two children dead after being left in car for more than 15 hours KERR COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A 19-year-old Hill Country mother is in jail accused of causing the death of her two daughters by leaving them in a hot car for more than 15 hours. The Kerr County Sheriff's Office says on Tuesday, June 7, Amanda Hawkins, along with a 16-year-old male, showed up at Peterson Regional Medical Center in Kerrville with her two daughters, Brynn Hawkins, 1, and Addyson Overgard-Eddy, 2. Hospital staff determined the children were in "grave...

WV Court: Drugs in newborn's system shows abuse WV Court: Drugs in newborn's system shows abuse CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia's highest court has ruled that evidence of illicit drugs in a newborn's umbilical cord is sufficient to bring a child abuse proceeding against the mother and the father who knew about her drug use. The Supreme Court says state law clearly seeks to protect a threatened or harmed child from the person inflicting the injury or one failing to meet the child's needs. The case concerns a baby born prematurely in ...

14-year-old runaway from state custody shot, killed 14-year-old runaway from state custody shot, killed WKRN NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 14-year-old who ran away from state custody was shot and killed Friday just north of Bordeaux. It happened just before 12 p.m. on Phipps Drive off Kings Lane. The victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where they died. The identity has not been released. Metro police said it was a targeted shooting, although details on a possible suspect weren't immediately known.

Crash Claims The Life Of One Crash Claims The Life Of One Cabell County Dispatch tells WOWK that a car wreck in Cabell County has resulted in one fatality. The call came in shortly after 7:30 a.m. Saturday Morning. The accident occurred on Rt. 2 near Homestead Road. It was reported that a pick-up truck crossed the center line and collided with a Semi Truck. One person in the pick-up truck was killed and another taken to the hospital. Multiple agencies responded, including the Ohio River Road Volunteer Fire Department, Cabell County...

Man got child pregnant twice – at 10 and 11 years old in TN Man got child pregnant twice – at 10 and 11 years old in TN KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A man was convicted of impregnating a child when she was 10 and 11 years old, according to the Knox County District Attorney's Office. Trendell Ray Brady, 34, was convicted of two counts of rape of a child. Each count of rape of a child carries a punishment between 25-40 years. Prosecutors said they plan to ask for the maximum penalty of 80 years in prison without the possibility of parole. "There are not enough years in prison Brady can s...