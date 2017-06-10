An Accident Friday Night Sends One To The Hospital - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

An Accident Friday Night Sends One To The Hospital

Posted: Updated:
By Jeff Mitchell, Assignment Editor
Connect
MGN Online MGN Online

Wayne County Deputies responded to an accident on Spring Valley Drive and May Drive around 11 Friday night.

A spokesperson with the Wayne County Deputy Sheriffs says a man was riding his motorcycle when he lost control and ran off the road hitting a power pole and was thrown from the motorcycle.

Passer's by stopped and aided the man until EMS arrived.

The man was taken to an area hospital with unknown injuries.

The name of the victim has not been released.

The accident is under investigation.

We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

  • EmergenciesMore>>

  • An Accident Friday Night Sends One To The Hospital

    An Accident Friday Night Sends One To The Hospital

    Saturday, June 10 2017 6:12 PM EDT2017-06-10 22:12:25 GMT
    MGN OnlineMGN Online

    Wayne County Deputies responded to an accident on Spring Valley Drive and May Drive around 11 Friday night. A spokesperson with the Wayne County Deputy Sheriffs says a man was riding his motorcycle when he lost control and ran off the road hitting a power pole and was thrown from the motorcycle. Passer's by stopped and aided the man until EMS arrived. The man was taken to an area hospital with unknown injuries. The name of the victim has not been released.

    Wayne County Deputies responded to an accident on Spring Valley Drive and May Drive around 11 Friday night. A spokesperson with the Wayne County Deputy Sheriffs says a man was riding his motorcycle when he lost control and ran off the road hitting a power pole and was thrown from the motorcycle. Passer's by stopped and aided the man until EMS arrived. The man was taken to an area hospital with unknown injuries. The name of the victim has not been released.

  • Mid-State Ford Engulfed in Flames in Summersville

    Mid-State Ford Engulfed in Flames in Summersville

    Saturday, June 10 2017 5:57 PM EDT2017-06-10 21:57:58 GMT

    SUMMERSVILLE, WV (WOWK) - The Mid-State Ford vehicle dealership in Summersville has caught ablaze and is a fully-engulfed fire. The fire was reported just before 9 p.m. at the dealership on Arbuckle Road in Summersville. 5 fire departments are responding to the scene, including Summersville, Kessler, Wilderness, and Nettie. We have a crew headed to the scene and will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

    SUMMERSVILLE, WV (WOWK) - The Mid-State Ford vehicle dealership in Summersville has caught ablaze and is a fully-engulfed fire. The fire was reported just before 9 p.m. at the dealership on Arbuckle Road in Summersville. 5 fire departments are responding to the scene, including Summersville, Kessler, Wilderness, and Nettie. We have a crew headed to the scene and will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

  • Crash Claims The Life Of One

    Crash Claims The Life Of One

    Saturday, June 10 2017 12:54 PM EDT2017-06-10 16:54:18 GMT
    Cabell County Dispatch tells WOWK that a car wreck in Cabell County has resulted in one fatality. The call came in shortly after 7:30 a.m. Saturday Morning. The accident occurred on Rt. 2 near Homestead Road. It was reported that a pick-up truck crossed the center line and collided with a Semi Truck. One person in the pick-up truck was killed and another taken to the hospital. Multiple agencies responded, including the Ohio River Road Volunteer Fire Department, Cabell County...
    Cabell County Dispatch tells WOWK that a car wreck in Cabell County has resulted in one fatality. The call came in shortly after 7:30 a.m. Saturday Morning. The accident occurred on Rt. 2 near Homestead Road. It was reported that a pick-up truck crossed the center line and collided with a Semi Truck. One person in the pick-up truck was killed and another taken to the hospital. Multiple agencies responded, including the Ohio River Road Volunteer Fire Department, Cabell County...
    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

  • Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Monday, October 24 2016 3:31 PM EDT2016-10-24 19:31:36 GMT

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

  • List of events at the Rod Run & Doo Wop

    List of events at the Rod Run & Doo Wop

    Friday, October 7 2016 8:51 AM EDT2016-10-07 12:51:07 GMT

    Here's a list of all the events you can attend.

    Here's a list of all the events you can attend.

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Mid-State Ford Engulfed in Flames in Summersville

    Mid-State Ford Engulfed in Flames in Summersville

    Saturday, June 10 2017 5:57 PM EDT2017-06-10 21:57:58 GMT

    SUMMERSVILLE, WV (WOWK) - The Mid-State Ford vehicle dealership in Summersville has caught ablaze and is a fully-engulfed fire. The fire was reported just before 9 p.m. at the dealership on Arbuckle Road in Summersville. 5 fire departments are responding to the scene, including Summersville, Kessler, Wilderness, and Nettie. We have a crew headed to the scene and will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

    SUMMERSVILLE, WV (WOWK) - The Mid-State Ford vehicle dealership in Summersville has caught ablaze and is a fully-engulfed fire. The fire was reported just before 9 p.m. at the dealership on Arbuckle Road in Summersville. 5 fire departments are responding to the scene, including Summersville, Kessler, Wilderness, and Nettie. We have a crew headed to the scene and will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

  • 3 Florida beaches closed after high levels of fecal bacteria found in water

    3 Florida beaches closed after high levels of fecal bacteria found in water

    Friday, June 9 2017 2:35 PM EDT2017-06-09 18:35:29 GMT
    ST. PETERSBURG, FL (WFLA) – The City of St. Petersburg has closed three beaches after high levels of fecal bacteria were found in the water. Recent samplings of the three local waterways detected levels of 71 or greater Enterococci bacteria per 100 milliliters of marine water at the following beaches: Northshore Beach Maximo Beach Lassing Park City officials believe runoff from recent rains has affected the water. They are advising visitors to not swim until they can det...
    ST. PETERSBURG, FL (WFLA) – The City of St. Petersburg has closed three beaches after high levels of fecal bacteria were found in the water. Recent samplings of the three local waterways detected levels of 71 or greater Enterococci bacteria per 100 milliliters of marine water at the following beaches: Northshore Beach Maximo Beach Lassing Park City officials believe runoff from recent rains has affected the water. They are advising visitors to not swim until they can det...

  • Two children dead after being left in car for more than 15 hours

    Two children dead after being left in car for more than 15 hours

    Friday, June 9 2017 4:52 PM EDT2017-06-09 20:52:56 GMT
    KERR COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A 19-year-old Hill Country mother is in jail accused of causing the death of her two daughters by leaving them in a hot car for more than 15 hours. The Kerr County Sheriff’s Office says on Tuesday, June 7, Amanda Hawkins, along with a 16-year-old male, showed up at Peterson Regional Medical Center in Kerrville with her two daughters, Brynn Hawkins, 1, and Addyson Overgard-Eddy, 2. Hospital staff determined the children were in “grave...
    KERR COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A 19-year-old Hill Country mother is in jail accused of causing the death of her two daughters by leaving them in a hot car for more than 15 hours. The Kerr County Sheriff’s Office says on Tuesday, June 7, Amanda Hawkins, along with a 16-year-old male, showed up at Peterson Regional Medical Center in Kerrville with her two daughters, Brynn Hawkins, 1, and Addyson Overgard-Eddy, 2. Hospital staff determined the children were in “grave...
    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.