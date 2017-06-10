Kanawha County Man Arrested After Assaulting K-9 Officer

State Troopers arrested Robert Kirk of East Bank after he had been evading law enforcement since earlier in the day.

Kirk allegedly assaulted his mother in their East Bank Home and then unlawfully stole his mother's vehicle.

When Troopers found Kirk, he attempted to evade and struck the Trooper.

The Trooper had to pepper spray Kirk in order to detain him.

The Trooper eventually detained and cuffed the suspect.

A K-9 unit arrived and when the Troopers attempted to switch handcuffs, Kirk reportedly tried to escape again and the K-9 officer was released in an attempt to detain Kirk.

Kirk struck the K-9 officer multiple times and received multiple dog bites.

Kirk eventually succumbed to the K-9 officer and was taken into custody.

He is being held at the South Central Regional Jail on $10,000 cash/surety bond and is facing Grand Larceny, Obstruction Of Law Enforcement, Assault On Law Enforcement, Battery, and Possession Of A Stolen Vehicle.

We will update with any new information if it becomes available.