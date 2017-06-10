Multiple Companies Respond To A Fire On Charleston's West Side Multiple Companies Respond To A Fire On Charleston's West Side 4 companies with the Charleston Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 400 Block of Beatrice St. No injuries were reported. The fire is under investigation at this time. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available. 4 companies with the Charleston Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 400 Block of Beatrice St. No injuries were reported. The fire is under investigation at this time. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

An Accident Friday Night Sends One To The Hospital An Accident Friday Night Sends One To The Hospital MGN Online Wayne County Deputies responded to an accident on Spring Valley Drive and May Drive around 11 Friday night. A spokesperson with the Wayne County Deputy Sheriffs says a man was riding his motorcycle when he lost control and ran off the road hitting a power pole and was thrown from the motorcycle. Passer's by stopped and aided the man until EMS arrived. The man was taken to an area hospital with unknown injuries. The name of the victim has not been released.

Mid-State Ford Engulfed in Flames in Summersville Mid-State Ford Engulfed in Flames in Summersville SUMMERSVILLE, WV (WOWK) - The Mid-State Ford vehicle dealership in Summersville has caught ablaze and is a fully-engulfed fire. The fire was reported just before 9 p.m. at the dealership on Arbuckle Road in Summersville. 5 fire departments are responding to the scene, including Summersville, Kessler, Wilderness, and Nettie. We have a crew headed to the scene and will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

Crash Claims The Life Of One Crash Claims The Life Of One Cabell County Dispatch tells WOWK that a car wreck in Cabell County has resulted in one fatality. The call came in shortly after 7:30 a.m. Saturday Morning. The accident occurred on Rt. 2 near Homestead Road. It was reported that a pick-up truck crossed the center line and collided with a Semi Truck. One person in the pick-up truck was killed and another taken to the hospital. Multiple agencies responded, including the Ohio River Road Volunteer Fire Department, Cabell County...

One Transported to Hospital in Jefferson Crash One Transported to Hospital in Jefferson Crash MGN Online JEFFERSON, WV (WOWK) - One person has been injured after a crash in the Jefferson area of Kanawha County early Saturday morning. The wreck was reported just after 2 a.m. at the 6100 block of MacCorkle Avenue in Jefferson. A single vehicle wrecked, causing entrapment. One person was injured as a result of the crash and sent to the hospital. A pole was struck in the crash, which shut down the slow lane of the highway while crews worked to clear it out of the way.

14-year-old runaway from state custody shot, killed 14-year-old runaway from state custody shot, killed WKRN NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 14-year-old who ran away from state custody was shot and killed Friday just north of Bordeaux. It happened just before 12 p.m. on Phipps Drive off Kings Lane. The victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where they died. The identity has not been released. Metro police said it was a targeted shooting, although details on a possible suspect weren't immediately known.

Two children dead after being left in car for more than 15 hours Two children dead after being left in car for more than 15 hours KERR COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A 19-year-old Hill Country mother is in jail accused of causing the death of her two daughters by leaving them in a hot car for more than 15 hours. The Kerr County Sheriff's Office says on Tuesday, June 7, Amanda Hawkins, along with a 16-year-old male, showed up at Peterson Regional Medical Center in Kerrville with her two daughters, Brynn Hawkins, 1, and Addyson Overgard-Eddy, 2. Hospital staff determined the children were in "grave...

Missing elderly man with Alzheimer's found in Cabell County Missing elderly man with Alzheimer's found in Cabell County CABELL COUNTY, WV - Cabell County 911 tells 13 News that crews are searching for a missing elderly man in the Hughes Branch Road area of Huntington this afternoon. According to dispatchers, the man is believed to have Alzheimer's. The missing person's report came in at 11:30 a.m. The Cabell County Sheriff's Office and Milton Police Department are on the scene. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update you with the latest information.

Water Line Break in Kanawha County Water Line Break in Kanawha County CROSS LANES, WV (WOWK) - A water line break has caused an inconvenience for drivers in Cross Lanes Thursday evening. The water line bust occurred on Cadle Drive, near the Walgreen's, in Cross Lanes shortly before 6 p.m. Laura Jordan, of West Virginia American Water, says that a crew is aware of the incident and is working to get the break fixed as soon as possible We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.