One Killed in Crash with Semi in Cabell County, Name Released
MGN Online
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - One person has been killed in a crash in Cabell County.
The accident occurred just before 8 a.m. Saturday on Route 2 near Homestead Road.
According to the Cabell County Sheriff's Department, the driver, 38-year-old Crystal Adkins, of Midkiff, WV, crossed the center line and struck a semi head-on.
Adkins was killed in the crash.
The passenger of Adkins' car, Charles Kensler, of Apple Grove, was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition.

One Juvenile Killed, Two Others Killed in Fatal UTV Crash
OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) - One juvenile has died, and two more have been injured after a UTV crash in Fayette County.
The accident occurred near Oak Hill in the Thousand Oaks area of Fayette County just before noon on Saturday.
State police arrived on scene where they found one juvenile dead.
Two more juveniles were injured, one of which was life-flighted to Charleston.
Their current conditions are not known at this time.
State Police said they do not know what caused the accident

Police responding to shooting near Eastland Mall, two people injured
WCMH
COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police are responding to a shooting near the Eastland Mall.
It happened around 2:22pm outside the Ohio Thrift Store.
Police confirm two people were shot in the incident.
They're looking for a white Impala, driven by a black male.
Refeguee Road is closed in both directions at Courtright Road.

Multiple Companies Respond To A Fire On Charleston's West Side
4 companies with the Charleston Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 400 Block of Beatrice St.
No injuries were reported.
The fire is under investigation at this time.
We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

An Accident Friday Night Sends One To The Hospital
MGN Online
Wayne County Deputies responded to an accident on Spring Valley Drive and May Drive around 11 Friday night.
A spokesperson with the Wayne County Deputy Sheriffs says a man was riding his motorcycle when he lost control and ran off the road hitting a power pole and was thrown from the motorcycle.
Passer's by stopped and aided the man until EMS arrived.
The man was taken to an area hospital with unknown injuries.
The name of the victim has not been released.

Mid-State Ford Engulfed in Flames in Summersville
SUMMERSVILLE, WV (WOWK) - The Mid-State Ford vehicle dealership in Summersville has caught ablaze and is a fully-engulfed fire.
The fire was reported just before 9 p.m. at the dealership on Arbuckle Road in Summersville.
5 fire departments are responding to the scene, including Summersville, Kessler, Wilderness, and Nettie.
We have a crew headed to the scene and will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

Crash Claims The Life Of One
Cabell County Dispatch tells WOWK that a car wreck in Cabell County has resulted in one fatality.
The call came in shortly after 7:30 a.m. Saturday Morning.
The accident occurred on Rt. 2 near Homestead Road.
It was reported that a pick-up truck crossed the center line and collided with a Semi Truck.
One person in the pick-up truck was killed and another taken to the hospital.
Multiple agencies responded, including the Ohio River Road Volunteer Fire Department, Cabell County...

One Transported to Hospital in Jefferson Crash
MGN Online
JEFFERSON, WV (WOWK) - One person has been injured after a crash in the Jefferson area of Kanawha County early Saturday morning.
The wreck was reported just after 2 a.m. at the 6100 block of MacCorkle Avenue in Jefferson.
A single vehicle wrecked, causing entrapment.
One person was injured as a result of the crash and sent to the hospital.
A pole was struck in the crash, which shut down the slow lane of the highway while crews worked to clear it out of the way.

14-year-old runaway from state custody shot, killed
WKRN
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 14-year-old who ran away from state custody was shot and killed Friday just north of Bordeaux.
It happened just before 12 p.m. on Phipps Drive off Kings Lane.
The victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where they died.
The identity has not been released.
Metro police said it was a targeted shooting, although details on a possible suspect weren't immediately known.