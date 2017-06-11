Police responding to shooting near Eastland Mall, two people inj - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Police responding to shooting near Eastland Mall, two people injured

By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police are responding to a shooting near the Eastland Mall.

It happened around 2:22pm outside the Ohio Thrift Store.

Police confirm two people were shot in the incident.

They’re looking for a white Impala, driven by a black male.

Refeguee Road is closed in both directions at Courtright Road.

