4 Overdoses Reported At South Central Regional Jail
Metro Dispatch Confirms they responded to 4 Overdoses at South Central Regional Jail. South Central Regional Jail employees had no comment. We will follow-up on this story and update with the latest information as it becomes available.

One Juvenile Killed, Two Others Killed in Fatal UTV Crash
OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) - One juvenile has died, and two more have been injured after a UTV crash in Fayette County. The accident occurred near Oak Hill in the Thousand Oaks area of Fayette County just before noon on Saturday. State police arrived on scene where they found one juvenile dead. Two more juveniles were injured, one of which was life-flighted to Charleston. Their current conditions are not known at this time. State Police said they do not know what caused the accident ...

Kanawha County Man Arrested After Assaulting K-9 Officer
State Troopers arrested Robert Kirk of East Bank after he had been evading law enforcement since earlier in the day. Kirk allegedly assaulted his mother in their East Bank Home and then unlawfully stole his mother's vehicle. When Troopers found Kirk, he attempted to evade and struck the Trooper.

3 Florida beaches closed after high levels of fecal bacteria found in water
ST. PETERSBURG, FL (WFLA) – The City of St. Petersburg has closed three beaches after high levels of fecal bacteria were found in the water. Recent samplings of the three local waterways detected levels of 71 or greater Enterococci bacteria per 100 milliliters of marine water at the following beaches: Northshore Beach Maximo Beach Lassing Park City officials believe runoff from recent rains has affected the water. They are advising visitors to not swim until they can det...

One Killed in Crash with Semi in Cabell County, Name Released
MGN Online CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - One person has been killed in a crash in Cabell County. The accident occurred just before 8 a.m. Saturday on Route 2 near Homestead Road. According to the Cabell County Sheriff's Department, the driver, 38-year-old Crystal Adkins, of Midkiff, WV, crossed the center line and struck a semi head-on. Adkins was killed in the crash. The passenger of Adkins' car, Charles Kensler, of Apple Grove, was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition. Impa...

Two children dead after being left in car for more than 15 hours
KERR COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A 19-year-old Hill Country mother is in jail accused of causing the death of her two daughters by leaving them in a hot car for more than 15 hours. The Kerr County Sheriff's Office says on Tuesday, June 7, Amanda Hawkins, along with a 16-year-old male, showed up at Peterson Regional Medical Center in Kerrville with her two daughters, Brynn Hawkins, 1, and Addyson Overgard-Eddy, 2. Hospital staff determined the children were in "grave...

Mid-State Ford Engulfed in Flames in Summersville
SUMMERSVILLE, WV (WOWK) - The Mid-State Ford vehicle dealership in Summersville has caught ablaze and is a fully-engulfed fire. The fire was reported just before 9 p.m. at the dealership on Arbuckle Road in Summersville. 5 fire departments are responding to the scene, including Summersville, Kessler, Wilderness, and Nettie. We have a crew headed to the scene and will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

WV Court: Drugs in newborn's system shows abuse
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia's highest court has ruled that evidence of illicit drugs in a newborn's umbilical cord is sufficient to bring a child abuse proceeding against the mother and the father who knew about her drug use. The Supreme Court says state law clearly seeks to protect a threatened or harmed child from the person inflicting the injury or one failing to meet the child's needs. The case concerns a baby born prematurely in ...

Officials confirm potentially lethal opioid cocktail 'Grey Death' in Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The latest opioid is so deadly, it's been dubbed "grey death." It can look like a chunk of concrete or a powdery cement mix, and just one dose can be lethal. Grey death is a combination of power synthetic opioids. Dr. James Hutchings, Toxicology program manager at the Richmond state lab, explains, "it's heroin, plus U47700, fentanyl and carfentanil." Not doubt that is a potentially lethal combination. Fentanyl al...