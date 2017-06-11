Chef Boyardee, other spaghetti and meatball products recalled - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Chef Boyardee, other spaghetti and meatball products recalled

By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
WASHINGTON (WFLA) — About 700,125 pounds of spaghetti and meatball products are being recalled due to misbranding and undeclared allergens.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Friday the recalled products contain milk, an allergen that is not declared on the product label.

The affected products were produced on January 5 and January 12 of this year and were shipped nationwide to warehouses for distribution and retail. Products under recall have establishment number “EST. 794M.”

These are the impacted products:

  • Chef BOYARDEE Mini pasta shells & meatballs, Pasta and Meatballs made with Pork, Chicken and Beef in Tomato Sauce: 14.75-oz. cans with package code 2100700500 and Use By Date 12/26/18
  • Libby’s Spaghetti and Meatballs MADE WITH PORK, CHICKEN AND BEEF IN TOMATO SAUCE: 14.75-oz. cans with package code 2100701200 and Use By Date 01/02/19
  • Del Pino’s SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS MADE WITH PORK, CHICKEN AND BEEF IN TOMATO SAUCE: 14.75-oz. cans with package code 2100701200 and Use By Date 01/02/19
  • Hy-Top Spaghetti and Meatballs Made with Pork, Chicken and Beef in Tomato Sauce: 14.75-oz. cans with package code 2100701200 and Use By Date 01/02/19
  • Food Hold Spaghetti & Meatballs MADE WITH PORK, CHICKEN AND BEEF IN TOMATO SAUCE: 14.75-oz. cans with package code 2100701200 and Use By Date 01/02/19
  • Essential EVERYDAY Spaghetti with Meatballs Made With Pork, Chicken and Beef in Tomato Sauce: 14.75-oz. cans with package code 2100701200 and Use By Date 01/02/19

The Pennsylvania-based company Conagra Brands, Inc. issued the recall after it was notified by an ingredient supplier that bread crumbs used in the products potentially contained undeclared milk.

If you purchased these products, you should throw them away or return them.

More information is available on the USDA’s website.

