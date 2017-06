Father murdered in front of kids while buying puppy from Facebook ad

REDDING, Calif. -- Young boys aren't easily appalled, but 11-year-old Preston Sharp sure knows the feeling. "Yeah, I was really surprised," Preston said. And really disappointed. Preston's mom April had never seen him like this before. "Not this angry and passionate," she said. What upset her son so much was visiting his grandpa's grave in Redding, California, and realizing that not every veteran in the cemetery had a flag.

REDDING, Calif. -- Young boys aren't easily appalled, but 11-year-old Preston Sharp sure knows the feeling. "Yeah, I was really surprised," Preston said. And really disappointed. Preston's mom April had never seen him like this before. "Not this angry and passionate," she said. What upset her son so much was visiting his grandpa's grave in Redding, California, and realizing that not every veteran in the cemetery had a flag.

SEATTLE -- Small but raucous demonstrations across the country Saturday targeted the notion that extremist interpretations of Islamic law might somehow infect American democracy, but many of the rallies drew even more boisterous counter-protests by people who called such fears an unfounded distortion of Islam

SEATTLE -- Small but raucous demonstrations across the country Saturday targeted the notion that extremist interpretations of Islamic law might somehow infect American democracy, but many of the rallies drew even more boisterous counter-protests by people who called such fears an unfounded distortion of Islam

Metro Dispatch Confirms they responded to 4 Overdoses at South Central Regional Jail. South Central Regional Jail employees had no comment. We will follow-up on this story and update with the latest information as it becomes available.

Metro Dispatch Confirms they responded to 4 Overdoses at South Central Regional Jail. South Central Regional Jail employees had no comment. We will follow-up on this story and update with the latest information as it becomes available.

Metro Dispatch Confirms they responded to 4 Overdoses at South Central Regional Jail. South Central Regional Jail employees had no comment. We will follow-up on this story and update with the latest information as it becomes available.

Metro Dispatch Confirms they responded to 4 Overdoses at South Central Regional Jail. South Central Regional Jail employees had no comment. We will follow-up on this story and update with the latest information as it becomes available.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The latest opioid is so deadly, it’s been dubbed “grey death.” It can look like a chunk of concrete or a powdery cement mix, and just one dose can be lethal. Grey death is a combination of power synthetic opioids. Dr. James Hutchings, Toxicology program manager at the Richmond state lab, explains, “it’s heroin, plus U47700, fentanyl and carfentanil.” Not doubt that is a potentially lethal combination. Fentanyl al...

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The latest opioid is so deadly, it’s been dubbed “grey death.” It can look like a chunk of concrete or a powdery cement mix, and just one dose can be lethal. Grey death is a combination of power synthetic opioids. Dr. James Hutchings, Toxicology program manager at the Richmond state lab, explains, “it’s heroin, plus U47700, fentanyl and carfentanil.” Not doubt that is a potentially lethal combination. Fentanyl al...

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The latest opioid is so deadly, it’s been dubbed “grey death.” It can look like a chunk of concrete or a powdery cement mix, and just one dose can be lethal. Grey death is a combination of power synthetic opioids. Dr. James Hutchings, Toxicology program manager at the Richmond state lab, explains, “it’s heroin, plus U47700, fentanyl and carfentanil.” Not doubt that is a potentially lethal combination. Fentanyl al...

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The latest opioid is so deadly, it’s been dubbed “grey death.” It can look like a chunk of concrete or a powdery cement mix, and just one dose can be lethal. Grey death is a combination of power synthetic opioids. Dr. James Hutchings, Toxicology program manager at the Richmond state lab, explains, “it’s heroin, plus U47700, fentanyl and carfentanil.” Not doubt that is a potentially lethal combination. Fentanyl al...

WASHINGTON (WFLA) — About 700,125 pounds of spaghetti and meatball products are being recalled due to misbranding and undeclared allergens. The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Friday the recalled products contain milk, an allergen that is not declared on the product label. The affected products were produced on January 5 and January 12 of this year and were shipped nationwide to warehouses for distribution and retail. Products under recall have establishment numb...

WASHINGTON (WFLA) — About 700,125 pounds of spaghetti and meatball products are being recalled due to misbranding and undeclared allergens. The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Friday the recalled products contain milk, an allergen that is not declared on the product label. The affected products were produced on January 5 and January 12 of this year and were shipped nationwide to warehouses for distribution and retail. Products under recall have establishment numb...

WASHINGTON (WFLA) — About 700,125 pounds of spaghetti and meatball products are being recalled due to misbranding and undeclared allergens. The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Friday the recalled products contain milk, an allergen that is not declared on the product label. The affected products were produced on January 5 and January 12 of this year and were shipped nationwide to warehouses for distribution and retail. Products under recall have establishment numb...

WASHINGTON (WFLA) — About 700,125 pounds of spaghetti and meatball products are being recalled due to misbranding and undeclared allergens. The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Friday the recalled products contain milk, an allergen that is not declared on the product label. The affected products were produced on January 5 and January 12 of this year and were shipped nationwide to warehouses for distribution and retail. Products under recall have establishment numb...

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - One person has been killed in a crash in Cabell County. The accident occurred just before 8 a.m. Saturday on Route 2 near Homestead Road. According to the Cabell County Sheriff's Department, the driver, 38-year-old Crystal Adkins, of Midkiff, WV, crossed the center line and struck a semi head-on. Adkins was killed in the crash. The passenger of Adkins' car, Charles Kensler, of Apple Grove, was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition. Impa...

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - One person has been killed in a crash in Cabell County. The accident occurred just before 8 a.m. Saturday on Route 2 near Homestead Road. According to the Cabell County Sheriff's Department, the driver, 38-year-old Crystal Adkins, of Midkiff, WV, crossed the center line and struck a semi head-on. Adkins was killed in the crash. The passenger of Adkins' car, Charles Kensler, of Apple Grove, was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition. Impa...

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - One person has been killed in a crash in Cabell County. The accident occurred just before 8 a.m. Saturday on Route 2 near Homestead Road. According to the Cabell County Sheriff's Department, the driver, 38-year-old Crystal Adkins, of Midkiff, WV, crossed the center line and struck a semi head-on. Adkins was killed in the crash. The passenger of Adkins' car, Charles Kensler, of Apple Grove, was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition. Impa...

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - One person has been killed in a crash in Cabell County. The accident occurred just before 8 a.m. Saturday on Route 2 near Homestead Road. According to the Cabell County Sheriff's Department, the driver, 38-year-old Crystal Adkins, of Midkiff, WV, crossed the center line and struck a semi head-on. Adkins was killed in the crash. The passenger of Adkins' car, Charles Kensler, of Apple Grove, was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition. Impa...

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) - Puerto Rico's governor announced that the U.S. territory overwhelmingly chose statehood on Sunday in a nonbinding referendum held amid a deep economic crisis that has sparked an exodus of islanders to the U.S. mainland. Nearly half a million votes were cast for statehood, about 7,600 for free association/independence and nearly 6,700 for the current territorial status, according to preliminary results. Voter turnout was just 23 percent, leading opponents ...

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) - Puerto Rico's governor announced that the U.S. territory overwhelmingly chose statehood on Sunday in a nonbinding referendum held amid a deep economic crisis that has sparked an exodus of islanders to the U.S. mainland. Nearly half a million votes were cast for statehood, about 7,600 for free association/independence and nearly 6,700 for the current territorial status, according to preliminary results. Voter turnout was just 23 percent, leading opponents ...

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) - Puerto Rico's governor announced that the U.S. territory overwhelmingly chose statehood on Sunday in a nonbinding referendum held amid a deep economic crisis that has sparked an exodus of islanders to the U.S. mainland. Nearly half a million votes were cast for statehood, about 7,600 for free association/independence and nearly 6,700 for the current territorial status, according to preliminary results. Voter turnout was just 23 percent, leading opponents ...

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) - Puerto Rico's governor announced that the U.S. territory overwhelmingly chose statehood on Sunday in a nonbinding referendum held amid a deep economic crisis that has sparked an exodus of islanders to the U.S. mainland. Nearly half a million votes were cast for statehood, about 7,600 for free association/independence and nearly 6,700 for the current territorial status, according to preliminary results. Voter turnout was just 23 percent, leading opponents ...

NORMAL, ILL (CIPROUD) - An athlete at the Illinois Special Olympics Summer Games in Normal died Saturday, after suffering a medical emergency during the swimming competition. It happened at Normal West High School. Lifeguards and emergency medical technicians were already on site and responded immediately. The athlete was transported to Advocate BroMenn Medical Center in Normal, but could not be resuscitated. Special Olympics officials are not releasing the athlete's name or ca...

NORMAL, ILL (CIPROUD) - An athlete at the Illinois Special Olympics Summer Games in Normal died Saturday, after suffering a medical emergency during the swimming competition. It happened at Normal West High School. Lifeguards and emergency medical technicians were already on site and responded immediately. The athlete was transported to Advocate BroMenn Medical Center in Normal, but could not be resuscitated. Special Olympics officials are not releasing the athlete's name or ca...

NORMAL, ILL (CIPROUD) - An athlete at the Illinois Special Olympics Summer Games in Normal died Saturday, after suffering a medical emergency during the swimming competition. It happened at Normal West High School. Lifeguards and emergency medical technicians were already on site and responded immediately. The athlete was transported to Advocate BroMenn Medical Center in Normal, but could not be resuscitated. Special Olympics officials are not releasing the athlete's name or ca...

NORMAL, ILL (CIPROUD) - An athlete at the Illinois Special Olympics Summer Games in Normal died Saturday, after suffering a medical emergency during the swimming competition. It happened at Normal West High School. Lifeguards and emergency medical technicians were already on site and responded immediately. The athlete was transported to Advocate BroMenn Medical Center in Normal, but could not be resuscitated. Special Olympics officials are not releasing the athlete's name or ca...

WASHINGTON (WFLA) — Tyson Foods Inc. is recalling about 2,485,374 pounds of ready-to-eat breaded chicken products because of misbranding and undeclared allergens. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the products being recalled could contain the known allergen milk, which is not on the product label. The products under recall are bulk cases of breaded chicken items that were produced and packaged on various dates from August 2016 to January 2017. The USDA says they...

WASHINGTON (WFLA) — Tyson Foods Inc. is recalling about 2,485,374 pounds of ready-to-eat breaded chicken products because of misbranding and undeclared allergens. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the products being recalled could contain the known allergen milk, which is not on the product label. The products under recall are bulk cases of breaded chicken items that were produced and packaged on various dates from August 2016 to January 2017. The USDA says they...

WASHINGTON (WFLA) — Tyson Foods Inc. is recalling about 2,485,374 pounds of ready-to-eat breaded chicken products because of misbranding and undeclared allergens. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the products being recalled could contain the known allergen milk, which is not on the product label. The products under recall are bulk cases of breaded chicken items that were produced and packaged on various dates from August 2016 to January 2017. The USDA says they...

WASHINGTON (WFLA) — Tyson Foods Inc. is recalling about 2,485,374 pounds of ready-to-eat breaded chicken products because of misbranding and undeclared allergens. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the products being recalled could contain the known allergen milk, which is not on the product label. The products under recall are bulk cases of breaded chicken items that were produced and packaged on various dates from August 2016 to January 2017. The USDA says they...

Jacksonville, FL. (KRON) — A Florida father was murdered in front of his children while trying to buy a puppy through a Facebook advertisement. Last Wednesday Scott Bowman responded to a man on Facebook who claimed he was looking for a new home for his dog. He reportedly insisted on delivering the puppy straight to Bowman’s house. When he got there, he was invited inside the home. This is when he started acting volatile and drunk, according to Bowman’s fianc...

Jacksonville, FL. (KRON) — A Florida father was murdered in front of his children while trying to buy a puppy through a Facebook advertisement. Last Wednesday Scott Bowman responded to a man on Facebook who claimed he was looking for a new home for his dog. He reportedly insisted on delivering the puppy straight to Bowman’s house. When he got there, he was invited inside the home. This is when he started acting volatile and drunk, according to Bowman’s fianc...

Jacksonville, FL. (KRON) — A Florida father was murdered in front of his children while trying to buy a puppy through a Facebook advertisement. Last Wednesday Scott Bowman responded to a man on Facebook who claimed he was looking for a new home for his dog. He reportedly insisted on delivering the puppy straight to Bowman’s house. When he got there, he was invited inside the home. This is when he started acting volatile and drunk, according to Bowman’s fianc...

Jacksonville, FL. (KRON) — A Florida father was murdered in front of his children while trying to buy a puppy through a Facebook advertisement. Last Wednesday Scott Bowman responded to a man on Facebook who claimed he was looking for a new home for his dog. He reportedly insisted on delivering the puppy straight to Bowman’s house. When he got there, he was invited inside the home. This is when he started acting volatile and drunk, according to Bowman’s fianc...

Woman Arrested in String of Thefts in Sissonville Area Woman Arrested in String of Thefts in Sissonville Area SISSONVILLE, WV (WOWK) - A woman has been arrested after a series of thefts in the Sissonville area. Alexandria Leann Baldwin, 22, of Sissonville, was charged with burglary, breaking and entering, and grand larceny, all of which are felonies, pertaining to the string of thefts in the Lakeland area of Sissonville. She had an outstanding warrant for domestic battery, which was also served on her at the time of her arrest. After being processed at the Kanawha County Sheriff&rsqu... SISSONVILLE, WV (WOWK) - A woman has been arrested after a series of thefts in the Sissonville area. Alexandria Leann Baldwin, 22, of Sissonville, was charged with burglary, breaking and entering, and grand larceny, all of which are felonies, pertaining to the string of thefts in the Lakeland area of Sissonville. She had an outstanding warrant for domestic battery, which was also served on her at the time of her arrest. After being processed at the Kanawha County Sheriff&rsqu...

Father murdered in front of kids while buying puppy from Facebook ad Father murdered in front of kids while buying puppy from Facebook ad Jacksonville, FL. (KRON) — A Florida father was murdered in front of his children while trying to buy a puppy through a Facebook advertisement. Last Wednesday Scott Bowman responded to a man on Facebook who claimed he was looking for a new home for his dog. He reportedly insisted on delivering the puppy straight to Bowman’s house. When he got there, he was invited inside the home. This is when he started acting volatile and drunk, according to Bowman’s fianc... Jacksonville, FL. (KRON) — A Florida father was murdered in front of his children while trying to buy a puppy through a Facebook advertisement. Last Wednesday Scott Bowman responded to a man on Facebook who claimed he was looking for a new home for his dog. He reportedly insisted on delivering the puppy straight to Bowman’s house. When he got there, he was invited inside the home. This is when he started acting volatile and drunk, according to Bowman’s fianc...

Man Wanted by Police in Hit and Run Case Man Wanted by Police in Hit and Run Case Mason City Police MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Have you seen this man? Police could use your help in identifying the man pictured for a recent crime in Mason County, WV. Mason City Police say that the man shown is wanted in a hit-and-run that occurred at Walmart in Mason. The man is believed to also be driving the maroon-colored SUV shown. If you have any information regarding the case, you're asked to contact Mason City Police immediately. We will provide more information on this story as soon... MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Have you seen this man? Police could use your help in identifying the man pictured for a recent crime in Mason County, WV. Mason City Police say that the man shown is wanted in a hit-and-run that occurred at Walmart in Mason. The man is believed to also be driving the maroon-colored SUV shown. If you have any information regarding the case, you're asked to contact Mason City Police immediately. We will provide more information on this story as soon...

Kanawha County Man Arrested After Assaulting K-9 Officer Kanawha County Man Arrested After Assaulting K-9 Officer State Troopers arrested Robert Kirk of East Bank after he had been evading law enforcement since earlier in the day. Kirk allegedly assaulted his mother in their East Bank Home and then unlawfully stole his mother's vehicle. When Troopers found Kirk, he attempted to evade and struck the Trooper. State Troopers arrested Robert Kirk of East Bank after he had been evading law enforcement since earlier in the day. Kirk allegedly assaulted his mother in their East Bank Home and then unlawfully stole his mother's vehicle. When Troopers found Kirk, he attempted to evade and struck the Trooper.

The FBI is Now Searching For Eric C. Conn The FBI is Now Searching For Eric C. Conn (WYMT) - The United States District Court for the Eastern District of Kentucky has issued an arrest warrant for Eric C. Conn early Saturday. Officials said Conn removed his electronic monitoring device. His whereabouts are unknown. Conn pled guilty for his role in a $550 million dollar social security fraud scheme in March of 2017. He remained on bond pending his sentencing in July. If you have any information on Conn’s whereabouts please contact the FBI at 502-263-6000. (WYMT) - The United States District Court for the Eastern District of Kentucky has issued an arrest warrant for Eric C. Conn early Saturday. Officials said Conn removed his electronic monitoring device. His whereabouts are unknown. Conn pled guilty for his role in a $550 million dollar social security fraud scheme in March of 2017. He remained on bond pending his sentencing in July. If you have any information on Conn’s whereabouts please contact the FBI at 502-263-6000.

Arrest Made In AT&T Store Robbery Arrest Made In AT&T Store Robbery According To Kanawha County Deputies, they pulled a car over and Chris Shilling was a passenger in the car. Shilling was wanted in connection to a robbery at the AT&T store in St. Albans back in March. Deputies turned Shilling over to St. Albans PD. Shilling is currently in the South Central Regional Jail charged with first degree robbery. Shilling is being held on $10,000 cash/surety. According To Kanawha County Deputies, they pulled a car over and Chris Shilling was a passenger in the car. Shilling was wanted in connection to a robbery at the AT&T store in St. Albans back in March. Deputies turned Shilling over to St. Albans PD. Shilling is currently in the South Central Regional Jail charged with first degree robbery. Shilling is being held on $10,000 cash/surety.

Deputies Respond To A Shooting In Ohio Deputies Respond To A Shooting In Ohio Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood reports his deputies responded to a shooting on Pomeroy Pike Road. Wood says his office received a call from Meigs ER reporting they had male subject that had an injury to the left side of his head/neck area. The victim said he was shot with a bow while at the residence but couldn’t give an address. Sgt. Mohler and Deputy Fennell were able to locate the residence. At the residence, they made contact with the suspect, who was identified as Russe... Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood reports his deputies responded to a shooting on Pomeroy Pike Road. Wood says his office received a call from Meigs ER reporting they had male subject that had an injury to the left side of his head/neck area. The victim said he was shot with a bow while at the residence but couldn’t give an address. Sgt. Mohler and Deputy Fennell were able to locate the residence. At the residence, they made contact with the suspect, who was identified as Russe...

WV Court: Drugs in newborn's system shows abuse WV Court: Drugs in newborn's system shows abuse CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia's highest court has ruled that evidence of illicit drugs in a newborn's umbilical cord is sufficient to bring a child abuse proceeding against the mother and the father who knew about her drug use. The Supreme Court says state law clearly seeks to protect a threatened or harmed child from the person inflicting the injury or one failing to meet the child's needs. The case concerns a baby born prematurely in ... CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia's highest court has ruled that evidence of illicit drugs in a newborn's umbilical cord is sufficient to bring a child abuse proceeding against the mother and the father who knew about her drug use. The Supreme Court says state law clearly seeks to protect a threatened or harmed child from the person inflicting the injury or one failing to meet the child's needs. The case concerns a baby born prematurely in ...