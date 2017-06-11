Man Wanted by Police in Hit and Run Case - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Man Wanted by Police in Hit and Run Case

Posted: Updated:
By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
Connect
Mason City Police Mason City Police
Mason City Police Mason City Police

MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Have you seen this man? 

Police could use your help in identifying the man pictured for a recent crime in Mason County, WV.

Mason City Police say that the man shown is wanted in a hit-and-run that occurred at Walmart in Mason.

The man is believed to also be driving the maroon-colored SUV shown.

If you have any information regarding the case, you're asked to contact Mason City Police immediately.

We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

  • Crime/CourtsCrime/CourtsMore>>

  • Man Wanted by Police in Hit and Run Case

    Man Wanted by Police in Hit and Run Case

    Sunday, June 11 2017 8:20 PM EDT2017-06-12 00:20:03 GMT
    Mason City PoliceMason City Police
    MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Have you seen this man?  Police could use your help in identifying the man pictured for a recent crime in Mason County, WV. Mason City Police say that the man shown is wanted in a hit-and-run that occurred at Walmart in Mason. The man is believed to also be driving the maroon-colored SUV shown. If you have any information regarding the case, you're asked to contact Mason City Police immediately. We will provide more information on this story as soon...
    MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Have you seen this man?  Police could use your help in identifying the man pictured for a recent crime in Mason County, WV. Mason City Police say that the man shown is wanted in a hit-and-run that occurred at Walmart in Mason. The man is believed to also be driving the maroon-colored SUV shown. If you have any information regarding the case, you're asked to contact Mason City Police immediately. We will provide more information on this story as soon...

  • Kanawha County Man Arrested After Assaulting K-9 Officer

    Kanawha County Man Arrested After Assaulting K-9 Officer

    Saturday, June 10 2017 9:51 PM EDT2017-06-11 01:51:25 GMT

    State Troopers arrested Robert Kirk of East Bank after he had been evading law enforcement since earlier in the day. Kirk allegedly assaulted his mother in their East Bank Home and then unlawfully stole his mother's vehicle. When Troopers found Kirk, he attempted to evade and struck the Trooper. 

    State Troopers arrested Robert Kirk of East Bank after he had been evading law enforcement since earlier in the day. Kirk allegedly assaulted his mother in their East Bank Home and then unlawfully stole his mother's vehicle. When Troopers found Kirk, he attempted to evade and struck the Trooper. 

  • The FBI is Now Searching For Eric C. Conn

    The FBI is Now Searching For Eric C. Conn

    Saturday, June 10 2017 8:01 PM EDT2017-06-11 00:01:29 GMT

    (WYMT) - The United States District Court for the Eastern District of Kentucky has issued an arrest warrant for Eric C. Conn early Saturday. Officials said Conn removed his electronic monitoring device. His whereabouts are unknown. Conn pled guilty for his role in a $550 million dollar social security fraud scheme in March of 2017. He remained on bond pending his sentencing in July. If you have any information on Conn’s whereabouts please contact the FBI at 502-263-6000.

    (WYMT) - The United States District Court for the Eastern District of Kentucky has issued an arrest warrant for Eric C. Conn early Saturday. Officials said Conn removed his electronic monitoring device. His whereabouts are unknown. Conn pled guilty for his role in a $550 million dollar social security fraud scheme in March of 2017. He remained on bond pending his sentencing in July. If you have any information on Conn’s whereabouts please contact the FBI at 502-263-6000.

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

  • Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Monday, October 24 2016 3:31 PM EDT2016-10-24 19:31:36 GMT

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

  • List of events at the Rod Run & Doo Wop

    List of events at the Rod Run & Doo Wop

    Friday, October 7 2016 8:51 AM EDT2016-10-07 12:51:07 GMT

    Here's a list of all the events you can attend.

    Here's a list of all the events you can attend.

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • 4 Overdoses Reported At South Central Regional Jail

    4 Overdoses Reported At South Central Regional Jail

    Saturday, June 10 2017 11:06 PM EDT2017-06-11 03:06:58 GMT
    Metro Dispatch Confirms they responded to 4 Overdoses at South Central Regional Jail. South Central Regional Jail employees had no comment. We will follow-up on this story and update with the latest information as it becomes available.
    Metro Dispatch Confirms they responded to 4 Overdoses at South Central Regional Jail. South Central Regional Jail employees had no comment. We will follow-up on this story and update with the latest information as it becomes available.

  • One Juvenile Killed, Two Others Killed in Fatal UTV Crash

    One Juvenile Killed, Two Others Killed in Fatal UTV Crash

    Sunday, June 11 2017 5:47 PM EDT2017-06-11 21:47:36 GMT
    OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) - One juvenile has died, and two more have been injured after a UTV crash in Fayette County. The accident occurred near Oak Hill in the Thousand Oaks area of Fayette County just before noon on Saturday. State police arrived on scene where they found one juvenile dead. Two more juveniles were injured, one of which was life-flighted to Charleston. Their current conditions are not known at this time. State Police said they do not know what caused the accident ...
    OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) - One juvenile has died, and two more have been injured after a UTV crash in Fayette County. The accident occurred near Oak Hill in the Thousand Oaks area of Fayette County just before noon on Saturday. State police arrived on scene where they found one juvenile dead. Two more juveniles were injured, one of which was life-flighted to Charleston. Their current conditions are not known at this time. State Police said they do not know what caused the accident ...

  • Kanawha County Man Arrested After Assaulting K-9 Officer

    Kanawha County Man Arrested After Assaulting K-9 Officer

    Saturday, June 10 2017 9:51 PM EDT2017-06-11 01:51:25 GMT

    State Troopers arrested Robert Kirk of East Bank after he had been evading law enforcement since earlier in the day. Kirk allegedly assaulted his mother in their East Bank Home and then unlawfully stole his mother's vehicle. When Troopers found Kirk, he attempted to evade and struck the Trooper. 

    State Troopers arrested Robert Kirk of East Bank after he had been evading law enforcement since earlier in the day. Kirk allegedly assaulted his mother in their East Bank Home and then unlawfully stole his mother's vehicle. When Troopers found Kirk, he attempted to evade and struck the Trooper. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.