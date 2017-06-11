Man Wanted by Police in Hit and Run Case Man Wanted by Police in Hit and Run Case Mason City Police MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Have you seen this man? Police could use your help in identifying the man pictured for a recent crime in Mason County, WV. Mason City Police say that the man shown is wanted in a hit-and-run that occurred at Walmart in Mason. The man is believed to also be driving the maroon-colored SUV shown. If you have any information regarding the case, you're asked to contact Mason City Police immediately. We will provide more information on this story as soon... MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Have you seen this man? Police could use your help in identifying the man pictured for a recent crime in Mason County, WV. Mason City Police say that the man shown is wanted in a hit-and-run that occurred at Walmart in Mason. The man is believed to also be driving the maroon-colored SUV shown. If you have any information regarding the case, you're asked to contact Mason City Police immediately. We will provide more information on this story as soon...

Kanawha County Man Arrested After Assaulting K-9 Officer State Troopers arrested Robert Kirk of East Bank after he had been evading law enforcement since earlier in the day. Kirk allegedly assaulted his mother in their East Bank Home and then unlawfully stole his mother's vehicle. When Troopers found Kirk, he attempted to evade and struck the Trooper.

The FBI is Now Searching For Eric C. Conn (WYMT) - The United States District Court for the Eastern District of Kentucky has issued an arrest warrant for Eric C. Conn early Saturday. Officials said Conn removed his electronic monitoring device. His whereabouts are unknown. Conn pled guilty for his role in a $550 million dollar social security fraud scheme in March of 2017. He remained on bond pending his sentencing in July. If you have any information on Conn's whereabouts please contact the FBI at 502-263-6000.

Arrest Made In AT&T Store Robbery According To Kanawha County Deputies, they pulled a car over and Chris Shilling was a passenger in the car. Shilling was wanted in connection to a robbery at the AT&T store in St. Albans back in March. Deputies turned Shilling over to St. Albans PD. Shilling is currently in the South Central Regional Jail charged with first degree robbery. Shilling is being held on $10,000 cash/surety.

Deputies Respond To A Shooting In Ohio Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood reports his deputies responded to a shooting on Pomeroy Pike Road. Wood says his office received a call from Meigs ER reporting they had male subject that had an injury to the left side of his head/neck area. The victim said he was shot with a bow while at the residence but couldn't give an address. Sgt. Mohler and Deputy Fennell were able to locate the residence. At the residence, they made contact with the suspect, who was identified as Russe...

WV Court: Drugs in newborn's system shows abuse CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia's highest court has ruled that evidence of illicit drugs in a newborn's umbilical cord is sufficient to bring a child abuse proceeding against the mother and the father who knew about her drug use. The Supreme Court says state law clearly seeks to protect a threatened or harmed child from the person inflicting the injury or one failing to meet the child's needs. The case concerns a baby born prematurely in ...

State Police Seek Public's Help in Finding Wanted Kanawha County Man KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Have you seen this man? West Virginia State Police is seeking the public's assistance in locating Robert Franklin Kirk, age 37. Kirk is from the 2500 block of 2nd Avenue in East Bank, West Virginia, and was involved in a domestic-related incident Friday morning. State Police have not been able to locate Kirk, and could use some help. Please contact the Quincy Detachment at 304-949-3136 if you have information.

33 People Arrested for Involvement in Oxycodone Distribution WEST VIRGINIA (WBOY) - The U.S. Attorney's Office held a press conference Thursday to announce the arrest of 33 people involved in oxycodone distribution. Indictments were unsealed alleging that a group of individuals from Michigan and West Virginia conspired with one another to operate an oxycodone distribution operation in the region, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. Many of the defendants were taken into custody Thursday during a multi-agency arrest operation led by the M...